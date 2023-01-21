McKale Center was rocking Saturday with No. 11 Arizona hosting No. 5 UCLA in a battle of two rivals that was gritty from start to finish with the Wildcats walking away with a 58-52 win over the Bruins to get back in the Pac-12 regular-season title race.



"Came out on top in a hard fought battle against a really good team," coach Tommy Lloyd said following his team's win. "And I'm super proud of our guys, and over these seasons, you got to be able to win multiple ways. And obviously UCLA was able to get that game at that their tempo, but I think we were comfortable the whole time."

In the second half, Arizona asserted its dominance. After opening it up with a 2-point lead, the Wildcats were quick to give UCLA more than it anticipated with 3-point buckets from Courtney Ramey and Kerr Kriisa that changed the momentum of the game. Arizona's offense couldn't find its rhythm in the first half shooting 30% from the field missing open shots and turning the ball over seven times. The Wildcats fixed their offense shooting 46% from the field in the second half while knocking down three of their five 3-point buckets from Ramey and Kriisa.

Leading the offensive charge in the second half was forward Azuolas Tubelis. whose aggressive player helped get things going for everyone else. Tubelis' aggressive play helped him finish with another double-double with 14 points and 10 rebound. It's his eighth double-double.

The low-post was massive for the Wildcats as Oumar Ballo had a team-high 16 points while going 8 of 11 from the free throw line. As a team, Arizona outscored UCLA in the paint 26 to 22, but got outrebounded 44 to 37 on the glass.

Defensively, the Wildcats were able to keep UCLA's top scorers in check as Jaime Jaquez and Tiger Campbell went 10 of 35 from the field scoring 25 points. The Bruins shot 31% from the field and went 4 of 20 from deep.

"I mean we just didn't want to give their good players good shots, we want to them make tough shots," Ramey said. "...When you hold their best players to that, it's going to be a tough night for them."

Still, Arizona made things interesting as the Bruins came storming back into the game late after the Wildcats had a double-digit lead. UCLA went on an 8-0 run in 1:46 that cut the game to 56-52 with 26 seconds left. Arizona was able to hold and hand UCLA its first loss of the Pac-12 season and the first loss since November. The Bruins have now lost to Baylor, Illinois and now the Wildcats.

Arizona now sits two games behind the Bruins for first place in the Pac-12 standings as the Wildcats will head to the Northwest to face the Washington Schools with Washington State on Thursday with a start time of 9 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Networks. Staff writer Troy Hutchison contributed to this story.