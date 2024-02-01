Arizona has never had a losing streak thus far under Tommy Lloyd since taking over the program. The third-year head coach doesn’t pay attention to this, though. He’s more concerned with winning streaks.

Thursday night saw No. 11 Arizona (16-5, 7-3 Pac-12) capture its fourth winning streak this season after dominating Cal 91-65 at McKale Center, extending its undefeated home record to 11-0 with four games in Tucson remaining.

"This is February," Lloyd said. "It's time to start playing consistently good basketball."

This is the 10th game the Wildcats have scored 90-plus points in a game and came into the night averaging 89.2 points per game, which was best for second nationally at that time.

Arizona center Oumar Ballo led the charge, scoring a team-high 22 points on a perfect 8-for-8 shooting and 13 rebounds, while scoring his 1,000th career point as a Wildcat. Ballo has recorded eight double-doubles on the season.

UA finished with four players in double digits scoring and had eight players with a double digit (+/-) output.

Arizona dished out the ball well throughout the contest, with 21 assists, its first game in six contests with 20-plus assists. The Wildcats finished with 12 turnovers, which is right around their season average.

The Wildcats were once again lights out to start the first half against the Golden Bears, shooting 12-for-18 through the first 11 minutes of the contest, which caused them to jump out to a 29 to 11 start.

Minutes later, 3-pointers by Caleb Love and KJ Lewis, along with scoring from Kylan Boswell and Jaden Bradley, helped UA go on a 13-2 run to take an early 20 point advantage with 8:20 remaining.

UA’s defense, which only allowed the Bears to shoot 26.5% in the first half last time the two schools met, was again dominant, only allowing them to shoot 35.5% as well as forcing six turnovers, resulting in nine points off turnovers.

Arizona’s presence in the paint was also problematic for the Bears throughout the first half, out-rebounding UC 25-11, and out-scoring it 18-8 in the painted area, helping it keep a 20 point lead by halftime.