The first half of Sunday's game for No. 11 Arizona (17-5, 8-3 Pac-12) was much of the same to what it saw in Palo Alto as Stanford shot 47% from the field and drained in nine 3-point shots, which gave the Cardinal an 11-point lead at the half. However, similar to what the Wildcats were able to do to UCLA a few weeks ago, Arizona's defense locked in the second half and after going on an 11-0 run giving the team a 57-52 lead with 10 minutes left in the game. From that point on, UA didn't look back on its way to an 82-71 victory over Stanford to secure the home-series sweep. "Great game. I mean, I got a ton of respect for Stanford. They play really well against us and [are] talented players and well coached," Tommy Lloyd said. "They were deserving tonight and luckily the second half our guys played a little bit better and we're playing at home and we were able to kind of right the ship a little bit, but a ton of respect for them and how they play."

Advertisement

Arizona's turnaround in the second have started on the defensive side of the court with forwards Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson and freshman KJ Lewis locking in on their offensive players. "I mean not today. I just keep reminding myself, that I need a coach calm and confident," Lloyd said when he was asked if he got on the team at halftime with the 11-point deficit. "You know, I think that's when we're at our best." The added pressure from Arizona forced Stanford to go 5 of 14 from the 3-point line in the second half. Plus, the Wildcats forced 11 turnovers and 13 for the game, which led to 15 points on the other end.

Lewis wasn't only having an impact on the defensive side of the curt for Arizona, he also put up 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting to go along with his three rebounds and three assists. "I think he's done it for the most part all season," Lloyd said about Lewis' game. "KJ's got amazing instincts defensively, he's got amazing, physical tools and reaction time. And he's not afraid to take a risk. I don't want to tame him, I'm good with that." Arizona's benched scored 23 points to Stanford's two points off the bench. As a group, Lewis, Jaden Bradley and Motiejus Krivas shot 44% from the field and collected 11 rebounds and five assists.

Overall, Arizona had a balanced offensive attack with seven players scoring points and three players in double figures. The standout player not only against Stanford, but of the whole weekend was center Oumar Ballo, who recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 18 points, 13 rebounds while going 8 of 12 from the field. It was Ballo's weekend scoring 40 points on 16 of 20 shooting while snagging 26 rebounds and two assists. Coming into the week, he was averaging 12.3 points per game.

Defensively, the Wildcats held Stanford to 38% shooting for the game and forced the Cardinal to go 9 of 32 from the field in the second half. Meanwhile, Arizona's offense picked things up and finished the game shooting 48% from the field and going 6 of 18 from the 3-point line. The Wildcats' went 17 of 33 from the field in the second half and got to the line 16 times, shooting 88% from the foul line in the half. Overall, Arizona only shot 18 foul shots for the game. Arizona will now go on the road facing Utah on Thursday at 6 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Networks and Colorado at 6:30 p.m. (MST) on ESPN.