Plagued again by its third quarter woes, the Wildcats were not able to split on the Los Angeles trip.

The 10th ranked Trojans, led by a 32-point performance by JuJu Watkins, pulled away in the second half to beat the Wildcats 81-64 Monday night at Galen Center.

Arizona (12-12, 4-8 Pac-12) allowed the Trojans to outscore it 23-11 in the third quarter and hit their most 3-pointers in a game in Pac-12 play with 11 on an efficient 50% shooting.

UA was anchored by senior forward Esmery Martinez and freshman guard Skylar Jones each score 13 points.

With both teams struggling to get anything going early, starting a combined 8 of 30 from the field, Arizona was able to pull away to an early lead after the first quarter thanks to five offensive rebounds resulting in five second chance points.

However, the Trojans, following shooting 1-for-9 from behind the arc in the first quarter, went unconscious in the second quarter, nailing a perfect 6-for-6 shooting in the second half to help go on a 17-8 run to close out the first half up four points.

Both teams shot above 45% shooting in the first half.