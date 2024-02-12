RECAP: Arizona struggles in second half in 81-64 loss at No. 10 USC
Plagued again by its third quarter woes, the Wildcats were not able to split on the Los Angeles trip.
The 10th ranked Trojans, led by a 32-point performance by JuJu Watkins, pulled away in the second half to beat the Wildcats 81-64 Monday night at Galen Center.
Arizona (12-12, 4-8 Pac-12) allowed the Trojans to outscore it 23-11 in the third quarter and hit their most 3-pointers in a game in Pac-12 play with 11 on an efficient 50% shooting.
UA was anchored by senior forward Esmery Martinez and freshman guard Skylar Jones each score 13 points.
With both teams struggling to get anything going early, starting a combined 8 of 30 from the field, Arizona was able to pull away to an early lead after the first quarter thanks to five offensive rebounds resulting in five second chance points.
However, the Trojans, following shooting 1-for-9 from behind the arc in the first quarter, went unconscious in the second quarter, nailing a perfect 6-for-6 shooting in the second half to help go on a 17-8 run to close out the first half up four points.
Both teams shot above 45% shooting in the first half.
Shooting only 25% shooting from the field in the third quarter at UCLA, the Wildcats once again struggled in the third quarter, with the Trojans beginning the second half going on a 9-2 run.
USC would continue its hot shooting, going 7-for-15, including two more 3-pointers to give it a comfortable lead heading into the fourth quarter, a lead they would not surrender the rest of the way with the Wildcats finishing only shooting 33% from the field in the second half.
The Trojans outrebounded the Wildcats 34-29 after being outrebounded 17-11 in the first half, as well as outscored UA in the paint in the second half following getting outscored in the paint in the first half.
"My message to the team is its not about winning or losing," Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said after the loss. "I think it's about this is who we are and this is what we have and everybody being on the same page fighting for the same goal."
Despite Watkins putting up 32 points, it wasn’t an efficient 32 with Williams only allowing her to shoot 9-for-23 (39.1%) from the field. The UA freshman guard was Watkins’ primary defender throughout the game and finished with the best Wildcat defensive rating of 128.8.
"She plays hard," Barnes said of Williams. "I envision great things for her."
Arizona will host Washington State (15-10, 4-8) on Thursday night at 6 p.m (MST). The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)