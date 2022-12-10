Saturday marked the first time that Arizona and Indiana have ever played against each other and the historic programs put on a show in Las Vegas with the Wildcats winning an 89-75 game. The Wildcats go off to a fast jumping out to a 27-8 lead over the Hoosiers that was sparked by a "run-of-death," where Arizona went on a 17-0 run. Those types of runs have been a staple of the Tommy Lloyd era and proved to be too much for Indiana to overcome with UA leading 37 of the possible 40 minutes of the game. "...I love the way these guys play and we love getting up and down. And there is no panic. It's fun. It's fun being in those moments," Lloyd said about his team being able to battle through tough patches. "So I tell our guys just let it rip and let's run our stuff and trust our offense and usually that'll be the solution in and of itself."

Leading the way for the Wildcats was forward Azuolas Tubelis, who scored 21 points of 9 of 16 shooting from the field and blocking three shots. However, this is more about Arizona's starting lineup that had four players in double figures with Tubelis, Oumar Ballo, Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson combining for 66 points.

Ballo not only scored 15 points in the game on 6 of 9 shooting, he was able to snag 12 rebounds recording his fourth double-double of the season. On the defensive end, both Tubelis and him held Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis to 11 points on 10 shot attempts. "Oumar is a really good player. He's a force. He's our George Foreman. You know, I mean, those body blows and then he can throw some knockout punches too," Lloyd said about Ballo. " ...This is truly cool for me, especially for who has seen it on the other side. Seeing him come through, it makes you proud as a coach. Oumar gets all the credit because, to hang with it like he did and to be in the position he's in is really inspiring for me as a coach and will hopefully inspires other players who are struggling."

Another piece to this game that led to the Wildcats' victory is the play in the low-post. The Wildcats were able to dominate the paint 42-22 against the Hoosiers causing them to end the game with a shooting percentage 42% despite Indiana shooting 53% from the field in the second half.

Lastly, Arizona was able to get the spark off the bench that it hadn't had in quite some time with the bench scoring 17 points as guard Adama Bal scored nine points going 3-for-3 from behind the arc. But, it wasn't just the scoring, the bench was making the hustle plays that it wasn't before with forward Henri Veesaar snagging key rebounds with five and Cedric Henderson Jr. helping the follow of the offense while on the court. "Henri is going to be a player. He just has to grow up a little bit, he needs to get some battle scars and calluses to kind of toughen up. And he's in that process," Lloyd said. "I really got after those young guys. Their five young guys that I think are really really good players and great Arizona Wildcats. I brought them in my office a day or two ago for practice. I told them they need to get better, and they need to stop pouting and feel sorry for themselves. Because it is hard and I know what they're going through. So to see those guys step up, like he and Adama tonight it's really encouraging."

In all, this was a complete performance by the Wildcats who were looking to get back on track as the team nears the end of non-conference and heads into Pac-12 play. Arizona will be back in action Tuesday at Texas A&M-CC with the game being televised on Pac-12 networks.