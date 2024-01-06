After splitting last weekend in the Bay Area, the Wildcats made sure to bring out the brooms in its first conference homestand.

Arizona (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) dominated the mountain schools, capped off with a 92-73 rout of Utah Saturday night at McKale Center.

The UA was led by Caleb Love, who poured in 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting and six assists. Oumar Ballo and Pelle Larsson also contributed a great deal, with both scoring double digits and scoring their 1,000th career point in the process.

With five starters scoring double digits, it is the first time since the Alabama game since it has done so and the first game since the FAU game in Vegas that it has had five players score in double figures.

The Wildcats once again played better perimeter defense than they have done a week ago, only allowing the Utes, who came into the game averaging the 17th best 3-point percentage to shoot just 28.6% from behind the arc.

In a back-and-forth affair to start the contest with 10 lead changes, a 12-4 UA run was sparked, highlighted by a Keshad Johnson 3-pointer, Caleb Love layup, and a nice pass from Pelle Larsson to Oumar for a dunk giving the Wildcats a comfortable nine-point advantage with 5:01 to go in the first half. However, the Utes wouldn’t let up going on a 13-4 run over the following three minutes, hitting four triples, two coming from Gabe Madsen to tie the game at 36 apiece.

The first period street fight was not over, though, with Kylan Boswell responding with back-to-back 3-pointers, igniting the Wildcat faithful up from their seats to wave their “3” signs.

Despite coughing up 10 turnovers, the UA would use this momentum to hold a three-point halftime lead.

The game of runs continued to start the second half, with the Utes and the Wildcats trading baskets before an avalanche ensued. Arizona would go on a 14-3 run led by a Caleb Love delivering a highlight dunk with a takeoff one foot ahead of the free throw line. A few possessions later, Love would then find Larsson for an alley-oop dunk, giving the former Ute his 1,000th career point.

An emotional Lloyd after the game said he and the program are lucky that Larsson took a chance on him as a first year head coach.

Love would then go on a 8-0 run by himself to help the UA go up 17 points, a lead that would ultimately be too much for Utah to come back from.

Although the Utes having multiple 7-footers, the UA was able to dominate inside the paint, winning the rebounding battle handily 42-24 as well as scoring nearly double the amount of points in the paint.

"I love this team," UA head coach Tommy Lloyd said following the game. "I love where we are at, but, like anyone else, we're scratching and clawing to have a great season. We gotta stay on point, gotta keep our guard up, keep a chip on our shoulder and gotta keep fighting for success. I like where we are at and excited to see where we go."

Arizona will next be in action on Jan. 13 at Washington State (10-4, 1-2).