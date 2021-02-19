GOAZCATS - RECAP: No. 10 Arizona earns win despite 'atrocious' road game against Cal

Earlier this week Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said last season's late loss to Cal was arguably the worst defeat of her career as a head coach. So, one would think if there is one team the Wildcats wouldn't overlook this year it would be the Bears.

However, UA has a big matchup with No. 6 Stanford set for Monday and before the team can reach that point it had to face Cal on Friday.

Rather than a dominating victory over the Bears, like it had earlier this season, 10th-ranked Arizona was in for a different challenge at Haas Pavilion. Cal pushed the Wildcats throughout the course of the game before Barnes' squad was eventually able to gain control in the fourth quarter for a 59-50 win to open its trip to the Bay Area.

The Wildcats (15-2, 13-2 Pac-12) struggled on offense as a group with star guard Aari McDonald being the only. She was one of just two players to score in double figures for the Wildcats as the senior finished with 28 points to go with four rebounds in 36 minutes.

Overall, Arizona shot just 37% from the field and made only three of its 15 3-pointers in the win.

"They out-hustled us for 50-50 balls, they came out on fire and they continued to run the same play and isolate us," Barnes said of the Bears. "And, I don't blame because we couldn't guard it. Every single thing we went over they did exactly and I wouldn't have changed it either because they were killing us in it. Did not have an answer for the post. Let them out-muscle us.

"... When I look at the stat shoot an indication of a poor offensively played game is five assists to 21 field goals. If Aari wouldn't have been scoring and creating shots on her own we wouldn't have won. Aari had to put us on her back. She had to play 36 minutes which was not my intention going into the game. It was just an atrocious game."

Barnes went on to add that she believes the victory over winless Cal is her team's worst game of the season.

For the Arizona head coach it was a matter of focus for her group as they look forward to a meaningful matchup against Stanford on Monday. The Wildcats are in the midst of a seven-game winning streak but Barnes feels her team took a step backward on Friday despite its victory.

McDonald is someone who has been through plenty of battles and understands how much her team has to regain its focus heading into Monday's matchup. Friday's game had a familiar feeling as McDonald had to carry the team quite a bit early in her career with the Wildcats, but this year she has received a lot more help from the supporting cast.

Outside of forward Trinity Baptiste, who scored 11 points in the win, UA's next highest scorer only had six.

"We gotta have focus and we gotta be mature," McDonald said. "She (Barnes) just really challenged us to bounce back for Monday."

UA will now regroup and get read for a matchup with the sixth-ranked Cardinal on Monday in Palo Alto with an opportunity to move into first place in the Pac-12 standings on the line for the Wildcats.