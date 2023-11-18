Arizona senior guard Caleb Love finally found his rhythm in his breakout game as a Wildcat, scoring 20 points on 8-12 shooting, including 15 coming in the first 10 minutes of the game, and was complemented by freshman big man Motiejus Krivas with a 20 points of his own, helping lead the UA to a 100-68 victory over Belmont Friday night at McKale Center.

With both the Wildcats and the Bruins going swing for swing in the first five minutes of play, it was the Wildcats that ran away early, going on a 18-0 run with 14 of the run coming from Love and senior forward Keshad Johnson. The UA shot 51.4% from the field in the first half, but really drove its offensive momentum by only turning the ball over seven times, half of what the Wildcats’ surrendered in the first half of their last game against Southern, aiding a 56-35 halftime lead.

“We addressed some of the stuff on film and feel like our guys did a good job tempering down on their decision making, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said following the game.

Lloyd also noted that he "loved the way" that Caleb Love's season has started because it hasn't come easy.

"Thing's that come easy aren't really worth it," Lloyd said following the game. "Just because [Love] transferred to Arizona, changed uniforms and coach doesn't mean it's going to come easy so I just told him, I was really proud in the effort he was playing with, I felt like he was establishing the standard of effort for himself that was higher than we was previously."

Despite a 21-point halftime lead, the Zona Zoo student section stayed present and passionate with balloons wrapped around their heads, watching their team coming out of half going on a 24-9 run through the first seven minutes. The Wildcats’ defense also complemented their offense well in the second period forcing nine turnovers en route to a their victory.

Freshman big man Krivas has gotten valuable minutes so far this season and made the most of them. But on Friday, the 7-2 Lithuanian big man showed McKale that he can be a crucial piece of the rotation, piling in 10 points and eight rebounds in his first nine minutes of action, to finish with 20 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Krivas, 18, illustrated his elite footwork skills and proved that he can hold his own down low with his Hakeem Olujawon-esque dream shake and soft touch around the basket.

"Big Mo played good," Lloyd said. "... It's his fourth division 1 game, so he's getting a little bit more experience, as you guys can see he's a talented player, I feel really comfortable with him on the court, I'm glad to see our guys continue to get confidence in him in game moments, him to get confidence himself, and I think he's gonna be a great player, what he did today once he got going really didn't surprise me."

The Wildcats’ scoring was once again balanced, despite Love’s scoring clinic, with five players scoring double digits, marking 24 players scoring double digits over the last four games, and the fourth consecutive game this season that at least five players scored 10+ points. Arizona had 18 double digit scorers through its first four games last season.

The UA dominated in the paint, outrebounding the Bruins 52-22, led by nine rebounds and three offensive rebounds by Krivas, as well as outscored Belmont 52-18 in the paint.

Lloyd noted following the game that he would like to see more Wildcats season ticket holders in the stands for more home games going forward.

"This isn't a money grab, this is an energy grab," Lloyd said.

Arizona (4-0) will take on UT Arlington (2-1) on Sunday.