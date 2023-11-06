The depth helped elevate the Wildcats over New Mexico State 68-57 on Monday night at Pan America Center starting the 2023-24 season on a high note.

After winning an exhibition game with five players and a sixth that was cleared to play at half, Arizona got four more players ready to play for game No. 1 giving it more depth and firepower in the season opener.

The Wildcats (1-0) were led by sophomore guard Kailyn Gilbert , who filled up the stat sheet, pouring in 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Arizona shot 54% over its two exhibition and carried its momentum into the season opener on 10-1 run through the first 5:30 of the game, it was clear that the Wildcats came motivated and prepared with the chance to start the season in the win column.

UA’s offense was efficient all around in the first half, with six players scoring in double figures, and shooting 15 of 27 (55.6%) from the field taking a 35-23 lead. In the half, forward Maya Nnaji anchored the Cats with 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting.

However, despite the Wildcats’ offensive dominance where they scored on 85% of their possessions and scored 16 points in the paint, it was apparent that there was lack of chemistry from the team not playing all together in the last exhibition game, along with many of the players being new, as the UA surrendered 15 turnovers.

Coming out of the break, the Wildcats didn’t start off playing like their first-half selves going 1-8 from the field before a timeout. The UA was unable to find its rhythm until the fourth quarter after going 5-17 from the field. In the final period, the Cats slowed down and played more as a team, going 9-15 from the field in order to edge out the Aggies for its first win of the season.

With more than half of those who played Monday, being new to Adia Barnes’ system, it didn’t take them long to adjust and make an impact on the defensive side of the ball, with freshman forward Breya Cunningham blocking five shots and freshman guard Jada Williams stealing a pass The Wildcats’ defense only allowed the Aggies to shoot 34.5% for the game.

Arizona finished the game shooting 49.2% from the field, which was led Gilbert, as well as Cunningham, who finished with a double-double, contributing 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Wildcats also dominated the paint, cumulating 40 inside, as well as the glass, seven offensive rebounds, which resulted in 11 second chance points.

Williams, the former five-star recruit, made her first collegiate start and struggled, scoring seven points on 2-7 shooting, along with five turnovers.

Arizona will take on NAU on Friday for its home opener at 6:30 p.m. (MST) with the game being live streamed on the Wildcats' website.