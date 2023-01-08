Adia Barnes and No. 15 Arizona defeated No. 18 Oregon 79-71 on Sunday on a white-out night at McKale Center in front of 7,963 fans. The win for the Wildcats makes it a clean sweep at home against the Oregon schools as well as their third straight home win against the Ducks.

"This was a huge weekend at home," Barnes said. "To bounce back after the Stanford loss and get manhandled in the Bay Area. ... To play an underrated Oregon State team and then to play a really big team in Oregon. This is a huge sweep for our program."