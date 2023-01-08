RECAP: No. 15 Arizona women's basketball holds off No. 18 Oregon in win
Adia Barnes and No. 15 Arizona defeated No. 18 Oregon 79-71 on Sunday on a white-out night at McKale Center in front of 7,963 fans. The win for the Wildcats makes it a clean sweep at home against the Oregon schools as well as their third straight home win against the Ducks.
"This was a huge weekend at home," Barnes said. "To bounce back after the Stanford loss and get manhandled in the Bay Area. ... To play an underrated Oregon State team and then to play a really big team in Oregon. This is a huge sweep for our program."
Arizona (14-2, 4-1 Pac-12) was paced by Madison Conner, who led the team in scoring with 16 points on 3 of 4 from the field and shooting perfectly from the foul line, making 7-of-7 free throws. She scored all her points in the second half.
"[Madison's shooting ability] spreads the defense," Shaina Pellington said. "I think that is something that is really key for us. It helps a player like me who likes to penetrate to have somebody who can shoot consistently."
An early 3-pointer in the corner by Jade Loville sparked the momentum early for the Wildcats, hitting four out of their first five 3-point attempts. Arizona’s depth helped in a large way for the team’s shooting, with guards Helena Pueyo and Kailyn Gilbert hitting 3-pointers to help the Cats go on a 10-0 run to tie the game in the second quarter.
The Wildcats struggled scoring inside of the arc only shooting 36% on twos, including 38% in the first half and scoring 18 points in the paint, after averaging 31 in their last two contests.
Arizona carried its shooting performance from the last three minutes in its comeback win against Oregon State, where it hit its last three 3-pointers to anchor the rally. UA hit 10 3-pointers in the win over the Ducks on 20 attempts.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news