Adia Barnes’ No. 15 Wildcats had some ups and downs but nonetheless an overall underwhelming performance, splitting their games in the Bay Area over the last couple of days, holding on for a 63-57 win at Cal before getting blown out at No. 2 Stanford 73-57 for Arizona’s first conference loss of the season.



In both games, Arizona (12-2, 3-1 Pac-12) shot poorly from the field, only shooting 40% and 24% from behind the arc after averaging 48% and 38% from the 3-point line.



The Wildcats' struggles continued on the glass, getting outrebounded by both the Bears 41-37 and the Cardinal 53-33 over the weekend This included also losing the offensive rebounding battle by both teams by a total of 13 offensive rebounds, resulting in combined 29 second-chance points. A large reason of Arizona’s rebounding woes against the Bears came from leading rebounder Esmery Martinez fouling out against Cal, only being able to haul in four boards. The Cardinal on the other hand presented a plethora of size and depth in its frontcourt that overpowered Cate Reese and Martinez, only allowing them to grab a total of six rebounds.

Arizona’s defense continued its recent trend of dominance against Cal, only allowing 57 points, forcing 18 turnovers, including three steals by Helena Pueyo that helped engine the Wildcats’ motor to ultimately win the contest. This trend soon faded away, playing the best team it has played all season—the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal (15-1, 3-0 Pac-12) who outplayed the Cats on both sides of the ball from start to finish—with the Cardinal leading 33:12 of the game. Despite Arizona holding the Cardinal only 39% from the field—its season average—The Wildcats were not able to stop the Cardinal inside in the paint, allowing 36 points with 34 of the made shots being layups.

Despite a shaky road trip, Arizona’s bench was able to produce efficiently in both contests, outscoring Cal’s bench 22-14 and Stanford’s 26-16. This was due in large part to the play of Pueyo and Madison Conner. Pueyo has been Arizona’s best overall defender and most significant offensive player off the bench in its last two games averaging eight points, 2.5 steals, and a block per contest. Conner finally came alive this last weekend, making an impact in the biggest lights scoring 10 points on 3 of 4 from the field and a perfect 3 of 3 from the charity stripe against Stanford—the only Wildcat to have a positive plus/minus.



Arizona will travel back home to take on the Oregon schools with the Wildcats taking on the Oregon State Beavers on Friday at 6 p.m (MST) and Oregon on Sunday at 5 p.m. (MST) and will air on Pac-12 Networks.

