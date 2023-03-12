When you have two historic rivals like Arizona (28-6) and UCLA that are playing for the a conference title, the game can feel like a prize heavy-weight fight under the lights of Las Vegas. And well, that exactly the kind of game the two team gave everyone with the Wildcats grinding their way to a 61-59 victory to capture the Pac-12 Tournament title. With the win, the Wildcats now has nine Pac-12 Tournament titles which leads the conference by two titles. Arizona has now won 2-straight conference tournament under coach Tommy Lloyd.

"I mean, knock-down drag-out. Had a feeling it was going to be that way. So much respect for the UCLA program," said Lloyd. "Obviously they're going through a lot of injury stuff right now. But they're resilient. I knew it was going to be like that. I wasn't delusional and thought with a couple of their top guys out that it was going to be easy."

Leading the way for the Wildcats was forward Azuolas Tubelis, who scored a team-high 19 points and racked up 14 rebounds for a monster double-double. Tubelis was also able to hold UCLA star forward Jaime Jaquez to just 13 points while attempting 18 shots. Although Tubelis didn't win the regular season Player of the Year award in the conference, he locked up the Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player award averaging 18.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists during the 3-game run.

Arizona had lost both times on the glass during the season against UCLA and in the title game, the Wildcats won 37-32 on the glass, which led to 10 second-chance points. This might've been the most gritty game Arizona has played in all season just shooting 37% from the field and going 6 of 20 from the 3-point line. However, the Wildcats' defense stepped up holding UCLA to 37% from the field and tightening at the 3-point line holding the Bruins to 21% from deep.

Gritty was the word of the day for the Wildcats. Not only did they shut down Pac-12 Player of the Year award winner in Jaquez, they were able to keep guard Tyger Campbell in check, who has given UA trouble throughout his career. Campbell still scored 16 points, but did so in an inefficient way going 5 of 14 from the field. Part of that was the defense by Kerr Kriisa, who stepped up on that side of the ball. But, a lot of it was freshman point guard Kylan Boswell, who had the assignment of guarding Campbell and did so down the final stretch of the game with Kriisa fouling out.



Off the bench, the Wildcats scored 15 points, but more importantly Pelle Larsson and Boswell dished out eight of the Wildcats' 11 assists setting up their teammates for easy buckets at the rim and from the 3-point line. "Well, it's nice. We're a team that's built on making assists and it's hard to get 'em against UCLA.They don't come easy. I thought Pelle, for the most part he might have played his best game at Arizona," said Lloyd. "He might have had one or two passes tipped or a travel that I wish we could have back,but he was able to hit the role late in the game, which a lot of our offensive system's built on passing."

Throughout the season, center Oumar Ballo has had his issues at the foul line, but against UCLA he want on a stretch of making 3-straight which helped the team keep in the game. Yes, shooting 55% from the line isn't great, but it is an improvement considering he was dealing with an unknown injury entering the game.

Arizona will now await its seeding in the NCAA Tournament, which will be announced Sunday at 4 p.m. (MST) on CBS. The Wildcats will host a watch party for fans to come watch te show with them at Union Public House.