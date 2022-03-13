RECAP: Arizona takes down rival UCLA to win the Pac-12 Championship

There have been moments throughout the season when it looked like Arizona might run out of gas, and then the Wildcats go on a "run of death" to gain a lead and win the game in convincing fashion. The Wildcats found themselves trailing 53-41 with 17 minutes left in the Saturday's game, and it seemed like UCLA might start to run away. Then, Arizona went on a 22-5 run that propelled Tommy Lloyd's team to an 84-76 victory and the Pac-12 Tournament title.

"We just have to hang in there. And I thought we did a good job of that all day, especially in the first half," Lloyd said about the team's big run Saturday. "With the foul issues, we had to just hang in there and keep it close so you can hopefully make a run in the second half. It was a great job all day of hanging in there and making a run at the right time."

Saturday's win over the Bruins secured Arizona's eighth tournament championship, and the Wildcats have beaten UCLA twice in three championship game meetings.

"I'm tired. Three games in three days is a tough deal, and just so proud of this group," Lloyd said. "Honestly, I haven't even taken a minute with this with my staff and taken a breath to figure out how we did. UCLA is a really good team for us to come in here and beat them straight up, that's saying enough."

Lloyd becomes the second coach since Steve Alford in the 2013-14 season to win the Pac-12 Tournament in his first season.

During the 20-point run, Arizona was led by the duo of guards Benn Mathurin and Dalen Terry combining for 42 points and 14 assists, helping get the flow of the offense back on track.

Mathurin scored a team-high 27 points on 6 of 14 from the field with four rebounds, seven assists with two turnovers in 39 minutes. The performance landed him the Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player award. Mathurin averaged 19 points, six rebounds, and 3.3 assists in the tournament while shooting 38% from the field.

The Bruins struggled with the height of Arizona as centers Chrisitan Koloko and Oumar Ballo saw time on the floor together and racked up 10 block shots. The Wildcats finished with 11 blocks and held UCLA to 42% shooting.

With the way Arizona was able to block shots and get out in transition, the Wildcats won the battle in the paint, outscoring UCLA 40-32 despite trailing in that battle 18-14 at halftime.

"I thought Arizona was the tougher team down the stretch. That's where the game was decided. They were more physical. Our defense left a lot to be desired, to say the very least," UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. "Hopefully we will watch film and learn a lot about what it takes to beat a great team. But you give up 40 points in the paint and 23 free throws, you're not beating anybody, let alone a team as good as Arizona. But a lot of it has to do with their talent level. So congratulations to them."

The physicality that Arizona played with allowed it to get to the free-throw line 28 times and shoot 82%. In the last two days of the Pac-12 Tournament, the Wildcats shot 89% from the free-throw line leading to 47 points.

Arizona will now await Selection Sunday to find out who and where it will be playing and if it has locked up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The selection show will begin at 3 p.m. (MST) on CBS.

Arizona leaders vs Player Points Rebounds Assists Benn Mathurin 27 (6-14 FGs) 4 7 Dalen Terry 15 (5-9 FGs) 7 7 Christian Koloko 13 (5-9 FGs) 10 0 Pelle Larsson 8 (3-5 FGs) 6 3