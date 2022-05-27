RECAP: Arizona wins one-run game against MSU in Starkville Super Regional

Arizona proved to be cool as a cucumber under pressure in the opening game of the Starkville Super Regional. With Caitlin Lowe's squad trailing 2-1 in the seventh, the bottom of the order was able to get on base and set up a situation in which Sharlize Palacios drove in the tying run on a sac-fly to center field to make it a 2-2 game. In the eighth inning, third baseman Izzy Pacho lead-off the inning with a moonshot over the left field wall to give Arizona (37-20) the 3-2 lead. Hanah Bowen would go on to lock down the eighth inning securing the victory over Mississippi State putting the Wildcats one win away from going back to the Women's College World Series.

"Well, I just thought that was such a great softball game I just can't help but thinking that's why people watch our game these days softball is so great. And man, the two pitchers that started in Bowen and Willis, they just threw their hearts out," Lowe said during her opening statement. "It took a while to get going because they were comfortable. And they were grooving. I thought just us keeping our head screwed on and really just grinding at the plate. Bow finding a way in every situation was just so clutch and I give a lot of props to them. They fought hard, so did we and we were really able to come through when our backs were against the wall, which is nice to see."

Throughout her time in Arizona, Bowen has been a pitcher that has shown grit in the circle and has pitched in big time moments over the last couple years. Although she didn't have her best stuff on Friday against Mississippi State, Bowen once again put together gritty performance in a two-run complete game win. She pitched 156 pitches while allowing seven hits and six walks to go along with her four strikeouts. Bowen was able to work out of jams in the four innings and left 11 MSU (37-26) base runners strained. The only two runs she allowed were home runs hit by Mia Davison in the fifth and Matalasi Faapito in the sixth.

Out of all the jams that Bowen was able to get out of, the most impressive one came in the third inning here she allowed two runners on from walks and a single and Mississippi State had the bases loaded with two outs and hitter Paige Cook to the plate. Cook had been one of the Bulldogs best run producers with 42 RBIs on the season and yet Bowen attacked the zone and got her into a 0-2 before forcing a fly out to center to end the inning.

"She was just coming out there, give me some time. Just give me time to think timing, time to just take pressure off myself and just do what I know how to do," Bowen said when asked what pitching coach Taryne Mowatt told her during those jams. "I was telling myself just one pitch at a time, one pitch at a time and breathe. That's what I did."

Against Mississippi power hitter Davison, Bowen was able to get her to go 1-for-3 with a home run but had some help from center fielder Janelle Meono in the first inning of the game robbed a home run from the slugger to keep the game tied at zero. At the plate, Meono went 3-for-4 and was the hit that loaded the bases for Palacios in the seventh inning helping really set the tone of the game for Arizona.

"She's amazing. Every time the ball goes out to Nelly, I know she's going to catch it, or give it her best effort," Bowen said about the play Meono made in the first. "So, she's very comforting to have her out in centerfield. And I just trust her with all my heart."

On the offensive side of the diamond, the Wildcats really scrapped their way through the game and were finally able to break through after leaving five runners on base and trailing 1-0 when second baseman Allie Skaggs hit an opposite field home run over the left field wall to tie the game. Arizona then found itself trailing 2-1 in the seventh with the lead-off hitter Blaise Biringer getting on base by drawing a walk and Sophia Carroll up to the plate. Carroll tried to put down a bunt to move the runner to second but while she was running to first, the Bulldogs' Davison ran into her, and the home plate umpire ruled it obstruction and award first base giving the Wildcats two runners on and not out. "I saw Sophia get bumped," Lowe said "So, I went out and asked him about it. And the explanation was that it was obstruction. The third baseman was the one that fielded the ball. The catcher didn't feel well. So, she was obstructing our runner is the explanation I got."

Palacios later that inning was able to put together a seven-pitch at-bat working the count to 2-2 before hitting a sac-fly to center field to get the game-tying RBI. Before that plate appearance she had gone 0-for-3 with a strikeout and didn't seem to be seeing the ball well. "She became Shar. That's what she does," Lowe said about Palacios' at-bat. "And I think that's the biggest thing is we don't have to become someone else in the postseason, Regionals and Super Regionals. Whatever it is, we have to settle into being our best selves. And I think we fought out throughout the year. But man, I thought fourth inning on we let the game come to us. And we played our game and I choose her with the bases loaded in that moment every single time and I think that she chose herself finally at that moment, too."

There was no bigger at-bat than in the eighth inning when Pacho hit the 1-1 pitch over the field was for her 11th home run of the season to give the Wildcats the 3-2 lead. It was her second home run of the postseason and puts her batting average at .380 in her first full season as an everyday player.

"Yes, 100%," said Pacho when asked if that home run was her best of her career. "I would think my last two at bats. I even told Bow, when I came back in the dugout, were my best to have at-bats of my career. I felt like I calmed myself down. I was slow and I trusted everything that I have done. So yeah, it was it was just awesome."