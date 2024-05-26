SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona dominated Stanford Friday night lighting up the Cardinal 6-3 scoring the runs on nine hits that was highlighted by a 3-run bomb from Brendan Summerhill. However, a day makes a difference and during the Pac-12 title game as the Wildcats were no-hit through 6 1/3 inning by pitcher Caden Aoki. But, the Wildcats—like they have done all season—were able to get late inning magic going by rallying from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game at three and then walked it off with a single by Tommy Splaine to secure the Pac-12 Tournament title. For Arizona, this marks the first conference tournament title in program history. Plus, this puts the Wildcats in position to host a regional in Tucson during the NCAA postseason. The star of the tournament was Mason White, who was named to the All-Tournament team and was award the MVP as well. White, had a monster weekend with six hits, five RBIs and two home runs while hitting .400 during this four-game stretch.

That bats were ice-cold for Arizona late into the game with the first hit coming in the middle of the seventh inning. But, the Wildcats were able to string together at bats and drew three walks in the last two innings that UA capitalized on with four singles and two sac flies leading to the team's eighth walk-off of the season. On the mound, Arizona got a gritty performance from pitcher Cam Walty, who started off the night a little rough as the Trojans scored three runs in inning three and four. Yet, Walty was able to lock back in a tossed eight strong innings with five strikeouts to go along with five hits and three earned runs. In the ninth, pitcher Anthony Susac came in and tossed not only a scoreless frame, but a gave up zero hits making it a quick 1-2-3 inning to keep all the momentum in the Wildcats' dugout. At the end of the night, Arizona put together a complete performance getting timely hitting, key strikeouts and great defense, which gave the Wildcats a shot at the end. Has Arizona done enough to host a regional? Who knows. Still one thing is certain, this Arizona team is clicking at the right time and playing like at team that believes in one another. And when it comes to any sport, that's is really the only thing that matters and teams like that seem to find a way to make deep playoff runs.

