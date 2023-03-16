Throughout its history in the NCAA Tournament, Arizona has only lost as a 2-seed just once back in 1993 to a Steve Nash led Santa Clara team in the biggest upset loss in program history. Well, against 15-seed Princeton, the Wildcats found themselves in a tight game after leading by as many as 12 points and couldn't find a way to advance losing 59-55 in what could be the biggest upset of this NCAA Tournament. Princeton closed out the game on a 9-0 run that took up the last 4:21 seconds of the contest. Down the final stretch, the Wildcats were unable to come up with a bucket when they needed it most going 0 of 7 from the field. "I'm just sad for these guys that they don't get to experience how special an NCAA run is because these guys were built to do that," head coach Tommy Lloyd said. "We ran into a good team today that made the right plays at the right time. We weren't able to separate from them enough when we had opportunities. That's what happens when you're able to stick around a basketball game. "They made enough plays down the stretch and we didn't. I'll tip my hat to them. They're a hard team to play against. I knew it was going to be a tough game. I know that program has a ton of pride. They're well-coached, have great fundamentals. That showed today."

All season, the Wildcats' strength has been in the frontcourt led by forward Azuolas Tubelis and center Oumar Ballo. However, against the Tigers, the biggest strength of the team failed to show up as Princeton won the battle on the glass 38-37, and UA also lost in the, 42-34. "When the game is reffed like that, it makes it tough," Lloyd said. "When you have an advantage, either they're really physical and not fouling or they're not calling the fouls. I haven't reviewed the game, so I'm not saying one way or the other. It makes it tough. It makes it tough wen your advantage is negated a little bit. "I thought we did a good job having the conviction to go inside. We didn't have enough shots and get rewarded with whistles. That's how it goes."

One of the strangest stats of the game was the fact that Princeton was able to rack up six blocked shot to the Wildcats' one, despite Arizona having a size advantage. At half, Ballo and Tubelis scored 23 points while shooting 52% from the field. But, it was the tale of two halves as Princeton locked in defensively in the paint holding the duo to just 12 second-half points on 5-of-11 shooting.

Overall, this is the 11th time in NCAA history that a 15-seed has upset a No. 2 seed and the Wildcats now own two of those losses. It was a tough day for the Wildcats' starting guards, who went 5 of 17 from the field for 11 points while turning the ball over four times. "I would say just going back to the drawing board," freshman guard Kylan Boswell said. "Coach Lloyd, coaching staff. Regrouping as a team. That's really our main focus, just getting ready to go into the summer, getting prepared for next season." Arizona has been one of the top assist team nationally, averaging over 19 per game throughout the season, but against the Tigers, the Wildcats collected just 10 assists while turning the ball over 13 times.