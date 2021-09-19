RECAP: Arizona suffers historic 'embarrassing' loss to NAU

Coming into the game against NAU, Arizona had been riding a 14-game losing streak dating back to the 2019 season. The Wildcats looked to end the streak against a team that they've dominated in the series 15-1, historically.

The streak wouldn't come to an end as NAU pulled off the 21-19 win, its the first victory over Arizona since 1932, when the Lumberjacks won a 7-6 game. With a historic loss, Arizona extends the nation's longest losing streak to 15 games and falling to 0-3 on the season.

"Embarrassing. I mean, it's embarrassing. You don't want to lose to what most people consider your little brother up north, like NAU is a FCS school. And they're a great school. But it's I mean, it's been 15-1, and now 15-2 in the last 17 years," said senior receiver Stanley Berryhill III. "It's not something you're going to enjoy afterwards. Of course, people are going to be upset. So I mean, that's just what it was. And that's how it should be. I mean, no one should be happy. "No one should be joking around. Now we got to lock in more than ever, and Pac-12 play. That's all that matters now. So we got to go out and win the Pac-12 South. Like that's our goal. And that's what we've been aiming to do. So that's what we're going to do."

Berryhill ended the game with a team-high 11 catches for 94 yards and totaled 73 yards in punt returns trying to lead his team to victory.

After jumping out to a 13-0 lead, Arizona's offense went into a shell as the Lumberjacks scored 21 unanswered to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. On its last drive of the game, after making a quarterback change to Jordan McCloud, the Wildcats marched downfield and scored to make it a two-point game but were unable to come up with the two-point conversion to tie the game.

When coach Jedd Fisch announced that Will Plummer would get the start at quarterback against NAU he was hoping that it would bring more balance at that position.

That didn't happen. After throwing a 49-yard touchdown pass to receiver Boobie Curry to give his team a 10-0 lead, Plummer struggled the rest of the way going 19-for-34 for 191 with a touchdown and two interceptions. The first interception came in the second quarter with under two minutes left in the half. It was returned 28 yards for a touchdown by NAU freshman Brady Shough to put the Lumberjacks on the board.

"There were some plays that Will made that were good. But the biggest thing for the quarterback position is that until we can start understanding what we're trying to get done on each play call, it will cause us a lot of consternation and a lot of change," said Fisch. "And that's what I'm going to have to talk to all three of those guys about. We have to understand. The first play that Jordan went in on was a bootleg to the right, and he ended up to the left 12 yards away. Then he took a sack, and it's next thing it's second and 20. With Will, it's third and 18 with 34 seconds left in the half, and we're running a post and an in-cut, and we have a chance to throw the post, and we throw the in-cut for six yards, we have to understand what we're trying to get done here. "We have to have a better idea of the play caller's purpose, so we can take some of these shots when they present themselves. We got to do a better job of helping these guys out. We're going to do a better job with them."

It wasn't just the quarterback position that struggled in the game for Arizona, The Wildcats' offensive line struggles were apparent against NAU, and the team couldn't get a push in the trenches causing the offense to average a dismal 3.9 yards per rush and totaling 106 yards on the ground.

Arizona's defense had its issues throughout the night, but that group was the main reason the Wildcats had an opportunity to remain close. Don Brown's defense was able to come up with three takeaways and two sacks while holding the Lumberjacks to 222 yards of total offense.

The offense could only come up with three points off of the turnovers created by the defense in the loss.

During his short time on the field, McCloud went 6 for 7 for 66 yards passing and a touchdown as he tried to lead the team to a comeback victory.

Now, Arizona will hit the road to open up conference play against No. 4 Oregon in Auzten Stadium next Saturday as the team tries to end its losing streak.

"We all got to come together as one. Even if the offense is slow, we're going to have their back still. If the defense is slow, they are going to have our back. We all got to come together as one; we got to get a win. That's the only thing that's important right now is getting a win," said linebacker Treshaun Hayward.