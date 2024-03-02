Competing in 10 extra minutes of play 48 hours prior with only seven players, the odds were stacked against UA against another top-10 opponent.

Trying to avenge Thursday night's heartbreaking double overtime loss to No. 7 USC, Arizona (16-14, 8-9 Pac-12) tried to flip the script on Senior Night, but with UCLA (24-5, 13-5) shooting 57.5% from the field and the Wildcats shooting a season-low, the game was out of reach for UA.

The 8th-ranked Bruins, led by Londynn Jones routed the Wildcats 61-41 Saturday night in front of 7,845 fans at McKale Center.

"That was a tough game, we didn't play well," Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. "Credit to UCLA, they're really good. ... We had a tough time scoring, we had a tough time moving the ball. They made everything tough for us."

The Wildcats’ struggled early, not able to score until halfway through the first quarter, missing their first 10 shots. UA, however, was not able to find their shot, only shooting 23.3% from the field. The Bruins, on the other hand, shot lights out in the half, shooting 61%, led by Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice and Angela Dugalic, who combined for 21 points on 75% shooting.