RECAP: Arizona struggles in loss to No. 8 UCLA on Senior Night
Competing in 10 extra minutes of play 48 hours prior with only seven players, the odds were stacked against UA against another top-10 opponent.
Trying to avenge Thursday night's heartbreaking double overtime loss to No. 7 USC, Arizona (16-14, 8-9 Pac-12) tried to flip the script on Senior Night, but with UCLA (24-5, 13-5) shooting 57.5% from the field and the Wildcats shooting a season-low, the game was out of reach for UA.
The 8th-ranked Bruins, led by Londynn Jones routed the Wildcats 61-41 Saturday night in front of 7,845 fans at McKale Center.
"That was a tough game, we didn't play well," Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. "Credit to UCLA, they're really good. ... We had a tough time scoring, we had a tough time moving the ball. They made everything tough for us."
The Wildcats’ struggled early, not able to score until halfway through the first quarter, missing their first 10 shots. UA, however, was not able to find their shot, only shooting 23.3% from the field. The Bruins, on the other hand, shot lights out in the half, shooting 61%, led by Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice and Angela Dugalic, who combined for 21 points on 75% shooting.
UA, despite their offensive woes, was able to make their mark in the first half on the defensive side, forcing 14 turnovers, the same amount the Bruins surrendered all game their last contest against ASU, yet still trailed by 15 points at halftime.
The Wildcats finished the game, forcing a season-high 30 turnovers.
"The only good thing we did today was turn them over but we couldn't convert ," Barnes said.
Arizona was still not able to get its shot going in the second half, only shooting 33.3% for the remainder of the contest; 28.5% for the game.
The Wildcats' were dominated in the paint throughout the contest, with the Bruins outrebounding UA 43-17.
UA will take on Washington in the First Round of the Pac-12 Tournament, which begins on Wednesday, Mar. 6.
"It's a one-and done," Barnes said. "... I'm focused on Washington."
