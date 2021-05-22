RECAP: Arizona softball opens up Tucson Regional with shutout win over UMBC

It's difficult to imagine Arizona opening up the NCAA Tournament with a more comfortable performance than it did Friday night against UMBC. The 11th-seeded Wildcats began the Tucson Regional with a 7-0 victory over the Retrievers behind power at the plate and a dominant pitching performance.

UA (37-13) had three players come up with at least two hits in the game, led by designated player Sharlize Palacios' three hits, plus pitcher Hanah Bowen allowed just one hit in the matchup as she was in the circle for all seven innings.

Palacios and shortstop Jessie Harper both hit home runs in the game as the Wildcats continued to showcase their power-hitting ability in their first game of the postseason.

Palacios finished the game by going 3 for 4 with four RBIs and one run scored to help UA advance in the Tucson Regional.

"Throughout her career here she's had some really big at-bats," UA head coach Mike Candrea said of his standout freshman. "When she's seeing the ball well, which she was tonight, I think she was one that really was laying off the high stuff as anyone. Her power is right center field, so I think she was looking for that pitch away and got it and put a good swing on it."

Palacios two-run home run was part of just one of three two-run innings for the Wildcats in Friday's game. Harper's home run was part of the first as she helped break the ice in the game with a two-run shot in the third inning that broke a scoreless game.

The senior's home run to left field was the 90th in her career pulling Harper into a tie for third place on the all-time NCAA home run list with former UCLA star Stacey Nuveman. The California native now sits behind only former UA standout Katiyana Mauga and Oklahoma’s Lauren Chamberlain on the list with those players having hit 92 and 95 career home runs, respectively.

"To me I remember saying that '90's a cool number. That's a cool number, I'll be happy if I get to 90. That's a cool number.'" Harper said of her latest feat despite having downplayed her chase for the record this season. "So I hit 90 and had a little bit of an extra smile and was like, 'that's a cool number.' I'm up there with some really cool people, but I'm happy.

"I'm proud of myself. Happy that we got two runs on the board for our team to kinda get the momentum going our way, because we needed those runs to get a little extra excitement."

Harper's home run came against UMBC pitcher Courtney Coppersmith, who entered the game with an ERA of 0.65. The Retrievers had plenty of issues behind the standout pitcher, however, resulting in six errors in the game. UA took advantage of those errors at the plate while Bowen was dominant in the circle allowing for a comfortable victory Friday night.

"I had butterflies, I had nerves," Bowen said. "I think after that home run Jessie hit the momentum started to go, and we started to settle in."

The Wildcats will now face Ole Miss (35-20) in winners bracket of the Tucson Regional after the Rebels beat Villanova 5-1 on Friday. First pitch for Saturday's game is set for 2 p.m. MST.