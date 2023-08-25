RECAP: Arizona soccer finishes in draw against NAU
Arizona was looking to rebound after am opening loss to ISU in the Wildcats' home opener against Grand Canyon but fell flat on offense yet again leading to a 1-1 draw for the first tie of the season.
Helping Arizona (0-1-1)get off to a quick start was forward Nicole Dallin, who has now scored both of the Wildcats’ first goals so far this season by taking advantage of a rebound after a shot on goal in the seventh minute of the match to give UA the early 1-0 lead.
The goal was the eighth of Dallin's career.
Despite 12 shots on five corner kicks, the Wildcats' pressure couldn't find the back of the net as the team went into the half hanging on to the one goal lead.
Arizona goalie Hope Hisey had another good game with two saves but in the 63rd minute, GCU found an equalizer that saw Lopes’ forward Gianna Gourley weave past three UA defenders and knock it into the back right corner making it 1-1 match.
Hisey's day wasn't done after the game-tying goal by GCU. With just 32 seconds left in the match, the Lopes got a penalty kick that she was able to save and help the Wildcats secure the draw.
With the tie, Becca Moros is now 3-0-1 in home openers as Arizona's head coach.
The Wildcats' next game will be on Sunday, Aug. 27, against Northern Arizona at Lumberjack Stadium with a 1 p.m. (MST) start time for the match.
