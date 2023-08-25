Arizona was looking to rebound after am opening loss to ISU in the Wildcats' home opener against Grand Canyon but fell flat on offense yet again leading to a 1-1 draw for the first tie of the season. Helping Arizona (0-1-1)get off to a quick start was forward Nicole Dallin, who has now scored both of the Wildcats’ first goals so far this season by taking advantage of a rebound after a shot on goal in the seventh minute of the match to give UA the early 1-0 lead. The goal was the eighth of Dallin's career.

Despite 12 shots on five corner kicks, the Wildcats' pressure couldn't find the back of the net as the team went into the half hanging on to the one goal lead. Arizona goalie Hope Hisey had another good game with two saves but in the 63rd minute, GCU found an equalizer that saw Lopes’ forward Gianna Gourley weave past three UA defenders and knock it into the back right corner making it 1-1 match.