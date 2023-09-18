Arizona (3-2-3) fell to Gonzaga (7-1-1) 3-1 at Luger Field in Spokane, Wash. in its final non-conference matchup of the season. The Wildcats fell behind 3-0 early in the match and couldn't recover but eventually score a goal to cut into the deficit. The Bulldogs came out on fire with five corner kicks within the first 10 minutes, by the 17th minute Gonzaga scored its first goal when forward Giana Riley shot fast and was assisted by defender Kesley Oyler making it 1-0.

Gonzaga kept testing the Wildcat defense and had another opportunity in the 32nd minute when Kesley produced another quick pass and forward Marissa Garcia buried it in the bottom right, extending the Bulldogs' lead to 2-0. The Wildcats could not get anything going on offense, only recording two shots and one corner kick in the first as the Bulldogs were able to go into half with a 2-0 lead. To start the second half the ball continued going back and forth until the 72nd minute, when Gonzaga forward Paige Alexander found an opening and buried it in the bottom left corner, assisted by Kesley, to make it 3-0.