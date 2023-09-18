RECAP: Arizona soccer falls 3-1 in road match against Gonzaga
Arizona (3-2-3) fell to Gonzaga (7-1-1) 3-1 at Luger Field in Spokane, Wash. in its final non-conference matchup of the season. The Wildcats fell behind 3-0 early in the match and couldn't recover but eventually score a goal to cut into the deficit.
The Bulldogs came out on fire with five corner kicks within the first 10 minutes, by the 17th minute Gonzaga scored its first goal when forward Giana Riley shot fast and was assisted by defender Kesley Oyler making it 1-0.
Gonzaga kept testing the Wildcat defense and had another opportunity in the 32nd minute when Kesley produced another quick pass and forward Marissa Garcia buried it in the bottom right, extending the Bulldogs' lead to 2-0.
The Wildcats could not get anything going on offense, only recording two shots and one corner kick in the first as the Bulldogs were able to go into half with a 2-0 lead.
To start the second half the ball continued going back and forth until the 72nd minute, when Gonzaga forward Paige Alexander found an opening and buried it in the bottom left corner, assisted by Kesley, to make it 3-0.
Getting the Wildcats on the board was forward Cameron Valladares in the 75th minute when forward Desiree Foster delivered it to her in front of the net, where she was able to kick it into the bottom left corner, making the score 3-1.
UA continued to struggle putting pressure on Gonzaga’s defense resulting in only seven shots and a corner kick the entire game.
The Wildcats' will look to start conference play next game at home on Friday, Sept. 22nd, against Oregon at Mulcahy Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m. (MST) start time for the match.
