RECAP: Arizona soccer battles in loss to No. 3 UCLA
After falling behind 1-0 in the 19' of the match to No. 3 UCLA, Arizona battled back in the second half with an equalizing goal from senior forward Jill Aguilera. However, the Bruins would take the lead late in the match as the Wildcats lost a 2-1 contest.
" I think everyone would agree this is the best game that we played all year. We definitely showed that we can stay with the best teams in this country and that we're improving every day, and we believe in each other," said goalkeeper Hope Hisey. "And so, that's my biggest takeaway. It didn't reflect in the scoreboard, obviously, but I feel like this was definitely our best game yet."
Hisey has been a steady force for Arizona all season long, collecting 51 saves in nine matches. Thursday night, she added 11 saves to that total, helping to keep her team in the contest.
For the match, Arizona was outshot 21-14, with UCLA getting 13 shots in the second half. However, there seemed to be a better rhythm to the Wildcats offense than in the last match against Washington State.
"I think it was the flow of the game; we try and come out hard and every single match and very aggressive from the start," said Aguilera. "But overall, I just think this game was a little bit different, and it was a really big step forward, and I can guarantee you guys you're going to see a lot of the same things on the games moving forward."
The goal by Aguilera was No. 29 of her Arizona career as she moved into a tie with Gabi Stoian for second on the all-time goal rankings in program history and just three goals behind Mallory Miller.
The one thing that came back to haunt Arizona in the match were set pieces, UCLA was able to get 13 corner kicks to the Wildcats' two for the match.
"They're better than us in the boxes. And that's why they're walking away with a 2-1 win," said coach Becca Moros. "So that's the next thing for us to look at and see where we need to get a little bit better. See why the quality of their service was so dangerous for us and how we can defend that better, and then how we can turn that around in the other box for us."
With the loss, Arizona falls to (3-6, 0-2 Pac-12) with a game against USC (7-2, 2-0) who is coming off a 2-1 win over Arizona State on Sunday at 1 p.m. local time.
****
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans on our premium subscriber message boards
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS, @THutch1995)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)