Arizona (2-1-3) was looking to push its win streak against Texas Tech (5-0-2) at home i Mulcahy Soccer Stadium but couldn’t find the deciding goal, which led to a 1-1 draw for the third tie of the season.

"We want to play more aggressively than we did earlier in the season," said head coach Becca Moros. "That comes from having confidence, knowing your jobs and knowing what you need to do. You can make fast decisions...as everybody learns their jobs and roles it allows us to be more aggressive. Definitely want to be more aggressive and score more goals. It was good to see the shots go up."

Early in the game after a Red Raiders' goal in the 15th minute by forward Sam Courtwright, which came off a free kick opportunity.

Despite the five shots and three corner kicks the Wildcats' pressure couldn't find the back of the net as the Red Raiders went into the half hanging on to the one goal lead.

The Wildcats were able to answer in the 61st minute of the match when defender Aranda Hurge weaved around multiple defenders to pass it off to midfielder Sami Baytoshi, who was ready in front of the net and was able to bury it in the bottom left area making it 1-1 match

Arizona goalie Hope Hisey had another great match, saving five shots and closing out the Red Raiders in the 87th minute when the Wildcats awarded the Red Raiders with a free kick but she was quickly able to cover it.

For Hisey, she now is tied for second place in program history for career saves with former Wildcat Gabby Kaufman at 306 career saves.

The Wildcats' next game will be on Sunday, Sept. 10, against Utah State at Mulcahy Soccer Stadium at 11:30 a.m. (MST) with the game being streamed on Pac-12 Insider.