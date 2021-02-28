GOAZCATS - RECAP: Arizona seals series sweep with 14-2 win over Southeastern Louisiana

Freshman starting pitcher TJ Nichols was locked in during Sunday's game against Southeastern Louisiana in the final matchup of a four-game series, and he helped the Wildcats dominate in a 14-2 victory sealing a weekend sweep.

The Wildcats (6-2) were on a four-game winning streak going into Sunday's matchup, and that’s why Nichols felt he needed to show up and play strong for his team. He controlled the game from the mound for most of his six innings of work to move to 2-0 on the year.

He also pitched last Monday against Ball State in an 11-5 win for the Wildcats. During that game he allowed seven hits, two walks and struck out three batters.

The freshman from California took another step forward on Sunday as Nichols finished his day after 92 pitches with six strikeouts in six innings of work giving up just three hits, two walks, and one earned run.

“He couldn’t have been much better,” Arizona head coach coach Jay Johnson said about Nichols' performance on Sunday. “He was phenomenal. He’s got a lot of talent and it's matched by his competitiveness and composure. Outings like that will be very much welcomed here.”

Nichols says the drive he has comes naturally but gets a boost from his teammates when he sees the reward coming from offense.

“It helps a lot,” he said. “It makes me go out and be a little bit looser, and as far as being in the dugout I love it when the guys come in we start chanting and it's a great time.”

Arizona hit its stride at the plate during the four-game series scoring 38 runs against Southeastern Louisiana. Over the course of their five-game winning streak the Wildcats have scored 49 runs.

UA had a bit of a sluggish start to the season at the plate but has since recovered with first baseman Branden Boissiere leading the charge. He went 4 for 4 during Sunday's win that included driving in three runners and scoring four runs himself. The sophomore leads the team with a .483 batting average through eight games.

"We kinda had a good idea of what these pitchers were gonna be like coming into this week," said Boissiere, who had 10 hits and seven RBIs in the weekend series. "I knew the kinda pitches I would get and where to look for them, so for me it's just seeing the ball and hitting the ball hard putting it in play."

The Wildcats will be on the road this upcoming weekend in Texas to play Oklahoma back to back, Dallas Baptist, and Missouri during the Frisco College Baseball Classic. Johnson said it is an event he has been looking forward to for quite some time while the UA players are excited to get out on the road for the first time.

"I think that's gonna be great for us," Nichols said. "Getting out of Tucson and heading to Frisco. There's gonna be a lot of energy, that's for sure. Our guys are excited and we're just ready to get after it."

The first matchup of the event against Oklahoma is set for a 1 p.m. MST start on Thursday.

WATCH: GOAZCATS.com's full series breakdown after Sunday's win