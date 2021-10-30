RECAP: Arizona's losing streak climbs to 20 games after 41-34 loss to USC

Over the past three seasons, Arizona (0-8, 0-5 Pac-12) has gotten off to slow starts on the road falling behind double-digits before since 2018. The Wildcats started the game against USC (4-4, 3-3) tied at seven before the Trojans scored 21 unanswered points to make it a 28-7 game.

The Wildcats' 21-point deficit was too large to overcome; Arizona rallied in the second half and outscored USC 20-6, coming seven points shy of a comeback and falling 41-34, extending the program's losing streak to 20 games.

"The way our guys battled and the way Will Plummer played. As I like to say Plummer and Dorian Singer are a year away from playing their senior year homecoming game. And the fact that they were both in there just battling at the end, competing. Proud of Anthony Pandy as always, I mean, that kid is just, I mean, I tell them after every game, how much I love him. I think I probably tell him I love him as much as I tell my wife. "Because that guy just gives everything every day at practice. And he's been through a bunch. And I'm proud of the team, proud of the way we competed. And clearly we need to get better. And we will," said coach Jedd Fisch after his team fell short in comeback effort against USC.

Arizona becomes the No. 16 program in college football history to lose 20 or more games. On that list of programs is football power Florida State before Bobby Bowden took over the program.

It has been Arizona's offense that has struggled throughout the season, scoring an average of 14.3 points a game. However, against USC, the Wildcats' defense struggled in the first half, giving up 35 points and 372 yards of total offense.

Will Plummer breaks off a 16-yard TD run to get Arizona back in the game (Marcio Jose Sanchez | Associated Press)

On the offensive side of the ball, the Wildcats went with a mix of Plummer and Jamarye Joiner running the "Wildcat" style offense.

Joiner in the first quarter got the offense rolling with a 73-yard strike to receiver Tayvian Cunningham to tie the game at seven.

"It seemed like something just clicked. I don't know what it was. But everybody was locked in, everybody was ready to just come back and work and it's showing," Plummer said about his performance.

In the second half, Plummer got the majority of the snaps and got into a rhythm going 13-25 with 144 yards. For the game, Plummer went 20-34 for 264 yards and had a 16-yard rushing touchdown to get his team back in the game.

After a slow start to the first half, the Arizona offense finished with yards of total offense and threw for 339 yards. However, the most significant improvement for the offense came on its third-down conversion attempts, going 8-15 to extend drives. Coming into the game, the Wildcats were below 30 percent on third down attempts.

"I thought we had the best week of practice we've had all season this past week. Our offense looked really good. We made a lot of big plays in practice. It seemed like everybody's kind of starting to understand the offense. "It was amazing to see. And then we kind of just built off that and we went from Tuesday to Wednesday and Wednesday to Thursday, and we just carried into today. There was improvement and we still left a lot of points on the field," said Plummer on the progress the offense made in the week leading up to the game.

Last week against Washington, Arizona racked up 10 penalties for 73 yards and had a 12-men on-the-field penalty late in the game, costing the defense a stop. "We continue to get in fistfights with our hands tied behind our back. We're in a situation where we have 10 penalties for 73 yards," said Fisch after his team's loss to Washington.

Against the Trojans, The Wildcats continued to "fistfight" with their hands tied behind their back and totaled 12 penalties for 130 yards. With that performance, Arizona, over its last four games, has a total of 42 penalties for 347 yards for an average of 81.8 yards in penalties in those games.

At the end of the night, Arizona had a combination of penalties and poor first-half defense that was just too much for the offense to overcome.