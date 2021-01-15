GOAZCATS - RECAP: Arizona's lineup changes lead to success, lopsided win over OSU

It might have been the perfect game for Arizona to try out a new-look lineup.

Oregon State was playing its first game in 10 days Thursday night as it welcomed the Wildcats to Gill Coliseum after COVID-19 issues kept the Beavers off the floor last week. The rust showed early in the matchup against UA.

Sean Miller's team scored the first 15 points of the game to jump out to a big lead that it would never relinquish leading to a 98-64 win for Arizona.

The Wildcats (10-3, 4-3 Pac-12) played their first game without starting shooting guard Jemarl Baker and his broken wrist spurred a decision to move the lineup around for Thursday's contest.

Freshman Bennedict Mathurin, graduate transfer guard Terrell Brown Jr. and center Christian Koloko were inserted into the starting five while Jordan Brown and Dalen Terry were moved to the bench.

Mathurin scored Arizona's first seven points in the game and went on to reach a new career high with 31 points. Meanwhile, Brown came in and made his mark with 15 points in the first half by connecting on all six of his shot attempts and all three of his free throws.

The redshirt sophomore big man, who started the first 12 games of the season, finished with 25 points and five rebounds for the Wildcats in the win.

Mathurin finished with six 3-pointers and eight rebounds as part of his impressive first start.

"Benn has a lot of talent," Miller said. "As I've explained numerous times in our time together you can see him developing almost week by week. Each week he's a little bit more confident, more sure of himself. He has a beautiful looking shot, and Benn deserves a lot of credit.

"He works at it constantly. Before practice, after practice. I don't know if he's missed a practice since he's been here, but he's starting to really develop into a special player. Tonight it wasn't just that he was red hot, I thought he really let the game come to him. His teammates found him, and I was also equally happy with his improvement defensively. As he's out there a little bit more I think he's more sure of himself as a defender."

Miller said that although Brown came off the bench for the Wildcats in Thursday night's game the big man's role will not change much and he is likely to see more minutes than when he was starting moving forward.

Brown didn't try and change too much about his approach coming off the bench against the Beavers, but he did see the benefit of being able to watch the game develop a bit before stepping onto the floor for the first time Thursday night.

"I had a much smaller role when I was at Nevada," he said about his approach after playing 21 minutes against Oregon State. "So, it's not really too big of a deal whether I'm starting or coming off the bench. I'm out there, I'm hooping and doing what I love."

UA freshman big man Azuolas Tubelis also played a big part in Thursday night's win as he scored 15 points to go with five rebounds and two assists to help the Wildcats secure the victory.

"I thought he started to hit his stride being comfortable about 10 to 14 days ago," Miller said of his young power forward. "We're at a point now where we have to make sure that we get him the ball in scoring position. Tonight I thought one of the things that happened is we got away from getting him the ball at times. He's so efficient right now at getting fouled, scoring from two and utilizing that advantage he has a lot of times on the player that's guarding him."

Arizona is looking into adding another nonconference game next week since its only scheduled opponent is Arizona State, but Miller said the details are still being worked on. So, a decision about that game should be known by Friday or Saturday.

For now UA's next game is set to take place in Tempe against the Sun Devils on Thursday night.