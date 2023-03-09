After falling to Stanford late in the season, 2-seed Arizona was able to continue its run of getting its revenge on teams that it has lost to during the season. Thanks to an overpowering performance by the frontcourt, the Wildcats were able to capture the 95-84 win over the Cardinal to advance to the Semifinals in the Pac-12 Tournament.

With the win, head coach Tommy Lloyd becomes the winningest coach through the first two years of a career capturing his 59th win surpassing former North Carolina coach Bill Guthridge.

"We knew it was going to be a challenge. Their size matches up with us pretty well. They just, they have a tendency to make real timely shots against us and they just kept doing that over and over and over again," said Lloyd. "And then our guys hung with it. We ended up with a lineup out there that was able to switch some things and just give it a different look. And luckily our offense kept clicking all night."

The Wildcats' starting frontcourt was the difference in the game as forwards Cedric Henderson Jr. and Azuolas Tubelis, along with center Oumar Ballo combined for 67 points while shooting 71% from the field.



As a team, the Wildcats dominated the paint scoring 54 points compared to the 22 that Stanford was able to collect. This was a complete 360 turnaround from the previous meeting where the Cardinal won 42-24 in the paint. Offensively, the Wildcats shot 64% from the field and seemed to be in rhythm for the majority of the contest. Arizona was clicking on all cylinders and knocked down nine 3-point shots making 47% of its attempts.

Defensively, it was a struggle for Arizona at the 3-point line where the Cardinal went 12 of 27 from deep keeping them in the game. Overall, the Wildcats' defense allowed Stanford to shoot 49% from the field. Although it wasn't great defense, this was an improvement from the 61% that Stanford shot in that last game. "The first thing is we just pressured the ball. We pressured the ball the whole game, and listen, Stanford still scored," said Lloyd. "But I just think that overall ball pressure, they weren't quite as comfortable as they were last time when we played 'em."

The Wildcats will face the winner of the USC-ASU game that will be played tonight to wrap up the second day of the Pac-12 Tournament.