After a disappointing 19-point loss to UNLV last Saturday where it gave up 40 points in the first half and the most points it has allowed in a game this season, Arizona played a more efficient game on both sides of the ball, helping it secure a dominating 81-38 win over UC San Diego Thursday night at McKale Center.

"I think we were just a little bit more intentional about everything today, especially coming off of that UNLV loss," freshman center Breya Cunningham said following the win. "We were intentional about boxing out, being in passing lanes, all the little things, so I think that just added up to playing a good game today."

Arizona was led by freshman point guard Jada Williams, who had arguably her best performance of the season, pouring in 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting, along with five steals.

The Wildcats had five double digit scorers, four of which came from freshmen, including a 12 point, 10 rebound double-double effort by Cunningham.

In what was a rock fight of a first quarter, both Arizona and UC San Diego were pests against one another defensively, combining for a combined eight steals, but it was the Wildcats’ eight early points off the bench that helped them take a five-point advantage through the first period.

The Wildcats were able to run away from the Tritons towards the end of the first half after a timeout with more than halfway left to play. Anchored by freshman point guard Jada Williams with a quick 12 points, as well as the UA compiling eight steals, the UA went 22-4 run in the final 5:35 minutes to secure a comfortable 42-17 lead to end the first half.

The UA ended the first half, playing one of its best halves of the season shooting 17-of-29, with 21 of its points coming off turnovers, along with four 3-pointers, which were reflected by a sea of Wildcat fans holding up 3 signs, and 13 steals on the defensive front.

Despite a 25-point halftime lead, Arizona did not take its foot off the gas, picking right where it left off, picking up six points off turnovers within the first three minutes to start the second half.

The Wildcats, led by freshman guard Skylar Jones’ three 3-pointers were able to pour six more 3-pointers in the second half to finish the game with the most shots behind the arc they’ve made in a game this season (10), off an efficient 50% shooting.

Arizona finished the contest with the most second-most steals it had in a game this season with 18, and made them count, cumulating 38 points off turnovers.

"[Scoring off turnovers] was an area of focus," Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. "We turned people over before but wouldn't convert. ... There was just some more things that we had to clean up and we're not close to where we need to be."

Arizona (7-2) will host No. 5 Texas (10-0) on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. (MST) and will be televised on Pac-12 Network.