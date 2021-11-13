RECAP: Arizona runs out of gas against No. 24 Utah in 38-29 loss

Coming into Saturday's game against Arizona (1-9, 1-6 Pac-12), No. 24 Utah (7-3, 6-1) had rushed for an average of 365.5 yards, with 11 touchdowns over the Utes last two games. The Wildcats were able to hold the Utes to 174 yards rushing, but eventually, the physicality of Utah's offense took over, causing Arizona to fall 38-29 on Senior Day.

"I thought our team played extremely hard and battled all the way till the end. They did what we asked them to do. We ask them to be an extremely physical football team they were that today. I give so much credit to our players; we've been banged up all year. As we all know, we've been banged up all last game, and you got two options where when you are where we are, you either say I'm going to fight to get back or you're going to say maybe I'll try to take one more week. "And you saw our team today and every single player that could play played. And they battled all week long in practice to find a way extra treatment. Some guys didn't practice but yet played. You just see how committed our team is to playing hard and doing everything they can to find a way for a win. I was the most upset I've seen our locker room in a while, and I think it was because, you know, they just feel like we're there now," said coach Jedd Fisch after his team's narrow loss to Utah.

After holding Utah to 74 yards rushing in the first half, Arizona's defense started to wear down and gave up 100 yards in the second half. On Utah's final drive, the Utes got the ball with 10:34 left in the game and took 8:24 off the clock, capping it off with a touchdown to take a commanding 9-point lead. Arizona's defense couldn't find a way to get off the field and gave up 48 yards rushing as Utah showed its physicality.

"I don't think that we got worn down at all. I feel like last drive; they got that facemask call. And that messed us up a little bit too. But I think we got we're not at all defensive. I feel like sometimes we just hurt ourselves," said linebacker Anthony Pandy who recorded eight tackles in the game.

On the offensive side of the ball, Arizona played perhaps its best game of the season with a balanced attack that totaled 329 yards against a Utah defense that gave up 167 total yards last week to Stanford.

Will Plummer, who had been banged up from the team's game against Cal, went out and put up 223 yards through the air while going 19 for 34 and a touchdown. However, Plummer also got it done on the ground and got the Wildcats offense going with a 43-yard touchdown rush on the team's opening drive.

"I thought he played a good game. He's probably going to want to take back about five or six plays that maybe he missed high, you know, had a chance at somebody. I think we had some great chances and great opportunities today. And I thought he played a good football game with a lot of room to grow," said Fisch on how Plummer battled throughout the game.

One of the main reasons Arizona found itself in the game against Utah was its special teams unit. The Wildcats got a 57-yard field goal from Lucas Havrisik and a blocked punt in the fourth quarter that Rhedi Short scooped and scored on to make it a two-point game.

"I think the special teams early on during the three games or so were hurting us. And then the last nine have been unbelievable. They have just completely flipped the script, 57-yard field goal, punt block for a touchdown. "The way Kyle has been punting. I know we only punted the ball twice today, but both of them are for a 52-yard and a 46-yard. I mean, he's putting great he's executing. Lucas hit a 57 yarder. It was a kind of an either-or call on that and went up to him and said, ' it's senior night go knock it through man.' And it was awesome to see him do that. So special teams have become a big part of trying to flip the program," said Fisch on how his special teams have progressed this season.

The Wildcats will now have a quick turnaround and travel to Pullman, Washington, to face Washington State on a Friday at 7 p.m. (MST).