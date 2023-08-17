Starting off the game trailing by four points, Tommy Lloyd’s Wildcats appeared to be a little shaky coming right out of the tip, but with a few adjustments, Arizona was able to find its rhythm against United Arab Emirates Select in a 127-90 victory as a part of the team’s second exhibition game within the programs 10-day international tour.

The UA was firing from all cylinders on offense within seven players scoring double figures. Leading the game for the Wildcats was rising sophomore guard Filip Borivancinin, who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds and five assists.

The Wildcats' dominance on both sides of the ball helped them take a 60-37 halftime lead.

Arizona all game long was running and gunning in transition that came from a plethora of crisp outlet passing, most of which came from the team’s 33 assists, which resulted in a staggering 54 fast break points.

The Wildcats looked sharp in all dimensions of the game, shooting 55% from the field and only allowing UAE Select to shoot 42% from the field. The UA was also able to show up big on the defensive end, earning steal after steal, ultimately forcing UAE Select to commit 21 turnovers, with point guard Kylan Boswell leading the way with six steals. Boswell along with others were able to not only create these turnovers but help convert the steals into points with Arizona adding 30 points off of turnovers.