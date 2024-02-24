In the long history of Arizona (15-12, 7-8 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 conference, the Wildcats have struggled against No. 3 Stanford (23-4, 12-3) going 14-74 in all-time match ups and UA hadn't beaten the Cardinal since the 2020 season. The six-game losing streak to Stanford is over with the Wildcats pulling off the stunning 68-61 upset over the Cardinal thanks to a 31-point fourth quarter by Arizona, which was highlighted by point guards Jada Williams dropping 14 points in the quarter sealing the deal for UA.

Not only did Williams score 14 points in the four quarter and 23 for the game, she also came up in the clutch with the game tied at 61 by knocking in a 3-point bucket off the glass to give the Wildcats the 64-61 lead with 33.5 second left on the clock. “It feels big but I think it feels big to get a win on the road first, in our conference because any road win is huge and then I think for us it's just good we're putting ourselves in a good situation to try to make the tournament," said coach Adia Barnes following the game. "Now we got to go to try to be Cal. I think it's if you do the right things. These are all things that help put you in a position to make the NCAA tournament."

Although Stanford was without star forward Cameron Brink, the Wildcats still had to deal forward Kiki Iriafen, who's averaging 18.6 points per game and 10.9 rebounds. Iriafen was able to record a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds while going 8 of 15 from the field. However, despite the rebounding performance from Iriafen, Arizona was able to hold its own on the glass by gong toe-to-toe against the Cardinal and drawing even at 31 rebounds each. The Wildcats were led by forward Esmery Martinez, who had a team-high nine rebounds to go along with her 17 points on 7 of 15 shooting from the field. Plus In the paint, Arizona was able to win the battle 32 to 26 against Stanford. One of the major differences in the game that helped swing things to an Arizona victory was ball control. The Wildcats turned the ball over just nine times and forced Stanford into 18 turnovers. The defensive effort resulted in the Wildcats going on a 14-2 run over the last 2:34 of the game that decided the outcome. Now, Arizona will look for the road sweep as it takes on Cal (16-11, 6-9) Sunday with a tip time set for 1 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 as the Wildcats will look to extend their winning streak to four games.