Arizona was coming off arguably the toughest four-game stretch any team had faced in the country and it did not get any easier against No. 12 UCLA Saturday night at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

After both teams traded three-and-outs to open the game, the Wildcats got off to an early 14-0 lead on a touchdown run and reception by Michael Wiley. The junior ripped off 97 yards on the ground on the night on a career-high 21 carries.

After back-to-back stops by the defense, the Bruins quickly answered with back-to-back touchdown drives of their own to tie the game including a 99-yard drive after Kyle Ostendorp pinned UCLA down at its own one-yard line. The second touchdown came on a 51-yard catch and run by Hudson Habermehl as both Christian Roland-Wallace and Jaxen Turner whiffed on a potential tackle.

Arizona answered right back as Jayden de Laura capped off a six minute drive finding the endzone on a three-yard run. It was a great bounce back performance overall for de Laura after struggling last week against Utah, completing 22 of 28 passes for 315 yards with two touchdowns through the air and one touchdown on the ground against the Bruins.

The Wildcats were able to hold UCLA off the scoreboard on the next drive as Hunter Echols recovered a fumble by Dorian Thompson-Robinson to give Arizona its first halftime lead over the Bruins since 2017.

Out of the half, the Wildcats defense was able to pick up another huge stop as Tank Wilson blocked UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira's 45-yard field goal attempt. It was the first blocked field goal for Arizona since 2015.

The Wildcats were unable to take advantage of the stop with a short offensive drive before UCLA churned out another long drive to tie the game.

As Arizona looked to respond, de Laura drove Arizona right back down the field with ease that included a 25-yard pass to Tanner McLachlan and a 30-yard pass to Jacob Cowing on a 4th-and-3 play to bring the Wildcats into the red zone. The Wildcats got inside the 5-yard line, but de Laura took a costly sack for a 14-yard loss forcing Arizona to settle for a field goal early in the fourth quarter.

It had looked like Arizona was in position to hold the Bruins to a field goal after Tai'ita'i Uiagalelei picked up the Wildcats third sack of the night to push UCLA back to a 2nd-and-22, but Zach Charbonnet ripped off a 36-yard run before walking into the endzone the next play to give the Bruins a 28-24 lead. Charbonnet was sidelined for UCLA last week, but he rushed for 124 yards against Washington, 198 yards against Utah and 151 yards against Oregon this season and ripped off 181 yards on the ground Saturday night against the Wildcats.

As he has been able to do so often this season, de Laura answered right back. After a big 48-yard pass to Dorian Singer put Arizona deep into UCLA's territory, de Laura scrambled for a 14-yard run after taking a sack on 2nd down to bring Arizona to a 4th-and-4 at which point he found Tetairoa McMillan in the endzone for his first catch of the night and put the Wildcats ahead 31-28.

After the Wildcats pass rush made plays all night, they were able to bring the pressure again forcing UCLA to turn the ball over on downs in a huge spot with just under six minutes left in the game. This put Arizona on the UCLA side of the field with the lead and the Wildcats took advantage of the field position as six straight runs by Michael Wiley ran the clock down before Tyler Loop knocked in his second field goal on the night to give Arizona the 34-28 lead with just over one minute left.

The Arizona defense came up with one more huge stop to clinch the win and end the Wildcats four-game losing streak.

Arizona will welcome Washington State to Tucson next week in the first of two home games to end the regular season. The Wildcats can still become bowl eligible with wins in those two games.



