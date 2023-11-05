Arizona, throughout the season, has bested its opponents in the time of possession game, winning the battle in its last three contests. In what was mostly a rock fight, the time of possession, which was won by the Wildcats by more than 10 minutes, which was due in large part to the UA’s poise and control in third-down situations, going a staggering 11-16 on third-down conversions.

Fisch later said that it was "as good of a game as I've been a part of here."

"We're bowling," UA head coach Jedd Fisch said to start his opening statement afterwards. "... Six wins is a big deal and for us to get there nine games into the season, we're really excited about that. I thought we played a really good football team tonight and we played really good, and when that happens, good things come your way."

This win marked the third consecutive game the unranked Wildcats (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) downed an AP top 25 team, marking its first bowl berth since 2017. It is also the first time the UA took down three straight AP top 25 teams in program history.

Heading out of the tunnel with former UA and New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski leading the way in front of 44,956 fans in its first White Out of the season, Arizona overpowered and outlasted UCLA in its homecoming game, upsetting the No. 19 Bruins 27-10 Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.

This dominance in time of possession was anchored by the UA offensive line, which helped the Wildcats’ offense compile a total of 432 yards. Further, the offense in the red zone, which struggled much of last season, was perfect in the red zone, going 5-5.

Leading the Wildcats once again was redshirt freshman quarterback Fifita, who was coming off of his third Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award for the third straight week, going 25 of 32 passing for 300 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

After both teams traded mistakes with the Fifita, who made his fifth-straight start, throwing an early interception and UCLA missing a 42-yard field goal, it was Arizona who struck first blood, which was led by multiple 15+ yards catches by star receiver Tetairaoa McMillan on third down and finished with a nine-yard strike to Montana Lemonious-Craig for his second touchdown of the season.

Fisch mentioned that Fifita was quick to respond after his miscue early in the game and the former starting quarterback gave his predecessor tips.

"He snapped right back," said Fisch. "Jayden [de Laura] said to him real quick 'hey, those are the times you want to look for your running back, if you saw it with zone, hedge, live another day.’ ... He reset and wound up making some great decisions the rest of the game, made some spectacular throws.

Coming off a contest where it forced Oregon State to its first non-scoring red zone attempt of the season, the Wildcats special teams came up in a big way, with Ephesians Prysock blocking a field goal in the first quarter, which helped give the Wildcats’ momentum the next drive.

The Wildcats, aided by its defense, only allowed the Bruins offense to compile 163 yards, and to score one touchdown with three seconds left in the first half, the second-fewest first-half points the Bruins have gotten this season. This first-half surge was led by three pass breakups by the secondary, helping force UCLA to punt twice, to help put the Wildcats up 14-7 at halftime.

The UA, which before the game had a 3-1 record when leading at halftime, came out of the break to Timmy Trumpet’s “Freaks”, the same song made famous by New York Mets’ Edwin Diaz’s closing efforts, in hopes of keeping its foot on the pedal and propel itself to another upset victory.

The Wildcats were able to hold on, only allowing UCLA to cumulate 108 total yards and score three points in the second half.

Interestingly, the UA’s offense, which had its rushing offense log its fewest rushing yards last week in its win against OSU (88), had a resurrection despite going up against the best-rushing defense in the nation that came into the game only allowing 63.1 rushing yards per game to rush for 113 yards, which was a large part of the UA’s success in the win.

The UA’s offense was led by sophomore wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, whose last time playing the Bruins was scoring the game-winning touchdown at the Rose Bowl last season. McMillan shredded the Bruins' defense for four catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

"We've always felt he's one of the top receivers, if not the top receiver in the country," UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said. "... He's a really good football player."

The Wildcats were able to hold their opponent to below their season average of points for the fifth game in a row. The UA was led by sophomore captain linebacker Jacob Manu, who reached the double-digits in tackles for the third time this season, as well as sophomore defensive end Russell Davis, who recorded a sack and a tackle for loss.

"Coach [Johnny] Nansen and the staff have done an incredible job and where we were to where we are is as big of a jump as we made in '21 to '22 on the offensive side of the ball. You're talking about an enormous leap of success. And we're playing with a bunch of guys, we rotate guys, you could see probably 18 to 19 players every week defensively play."

Arizona before the game, was tied for 26th in the College Football Playoff Ranking. With the win, there is a chance it will be selected in the top 25 for the CFP for the first time since 2017.

"I think we should be ranked," Fisch said. "... I think that our team has proven that they deserve to be in that conversation and hopefully tomorrow, we'll find out if we are, and if we're not, we'll just have to go to work and try to win the next one."

The Wildcats will travel to Boulder next week to take on Colorado.