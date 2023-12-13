In the last home game before Christmas, Arizona, fueled by fans, wearing their holiday-themed sweaters with cheer, had its biggest test of the season against fifth-ranked Texas, but was not able to keep up with the Longhorns’ size, getting ousted 88-75 Wednesday night at McKale Center.

This marks the Wildcats' first home loss of the season and first loss in Tucson since February.

"We had some great opportunities, I think we battled," Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said following the loss." We didn't hang our heads, or give up in the game, but just made some mistakes that don't allow you to beat No. 5 with some of the things we did, but I thought there were some really good takeaways from this game."

The Wildcats were anchored by sophomore guard Kailyn Gilbert, who logged a career-high 26 points, five rebounds and two assists. Gilbert was the UA’s only double digit scorer of the contest.

Being down as much as eight points through the first five and a half minutes of the first quarter it appeared that the Wildcats were still trying to find their rhythm, but that all changed thanks to an eventual 15-6 run over the next four minutes, highlighted by a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from behind the arc, with two coming from Gilbert.

The Longhorns would pull away with 5:13 left in the first half, going on a 13-3 run, which was anchored by four UT layups. It was clear that Texas’ size in the paint was overpowering the UA, outscoring it 28-10 in the paint, which helped it take a nine-point lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Coming into the game averaging the fourth-best rebounding margin in the country (17.4) and the fifth-best offensive rebounding team (18.6 ORPG), the Wildcats had their work cut out for them on the glass and struggled in the first half, getting outrebounded by five in the first half, but was efficient in crashing the glass in the second half, outrebounding UT 20-15 in the second half.

The UA was also able to be more aggressive offensively in the paint, outscoring the Longhorns 22-12 in the painted area.

Being down as much as 25 points with 7:39 left in the fourth quarter, the UA sparked a rally with a 15-1 run over the next four and a half minutes, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit for the upset.

Arizona (7-3) will begin Pac-12 play on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. (MST) in Tempe.