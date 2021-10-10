RECAP: Arizona loses quarterback Jordan McCloud in loss to UCLA

Arizona was trailing 24-16, heading into the fourth quarter against UCLA with quarterback Jordan McCloud leading the way going 21-30 for 182 yards. Then, complete disaster hit the Wildcats, McCloud fumbled the ball on a sack at mid-field that gave the ball back to UCLA, and the Bruins took the momentum going on to win 34-16 to extend Arizona's losing streak to a program-record 18 games and falling to (0-5,0-2 Pac-12) On the sack, McCloud injured what seemed to be his leg and had to be helped off the field, ending his night and forcing coach Jedd Fisch to turn to quarterback Gunner Cruz.

"Well, right now, it just seems to be some form of a right leg or knee injury that we'll take a look at to what extent, but he's on crutches. But until we get the MRI and the X-ray, we don't know exactly. I don't think it's a real short-term injury. I think we'll have to see the extent of it here soon," Fisch said regarding the injury to McCloud.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJlJiMzOTtzIEFyaXpvbmEgY29hY2ggSmVkZCBGaXNjaCYjMzk7 cyBmdWxsIGFzc2Vzc21lbnQgb2YgcXVhcnRlcmJhY2sgSm9yZGFuIE1jQ2xv dWQgYWZ0ZXIgaGlzIGluanVyeSBpbiB0b25pZ2h0JiMzOTtzIGxvc3MgdG8g VUNMQS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pPZG1lTnJQSU8iPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KT2RtZU5yUElPPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hdHQgTW9y ZW5vIChATWF0dEdPQVpDQVRTKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL01hdHRHT0FaQ0FUUy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0NzA5NDAzNzE3ODA0MDMyNT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Once Arizona had to turn to Cruz, the offense took a nosedive and lost all the momentum that it had gained in previous drives. UCLA was able to outscore Arizona 10-0 in the fourth quarter and ripped off a 48-yard touchdown run by Brittain Brown with three minutes left in the game to put the nail in the coffin.

Arizona's defense was able to keep the team in the game by coming up with three turnovers in the game against a UCLA team that had only turned the ball over four times all season.

In that quarter with Cruz, UCLA outgained Arizona 101 to 63 and finished the game rushing for 329 yards on 47 carries.



"I mean, going in, we would stop the run as a defense, but the fact is we were there, and we just missed some tackles, and missed tackles hurt the defense a lot," linebacker Anthony Pandy said.

Pandy lead the defense with 13 tackles and collected nine solo-tackles in the process.

During his time in the game, Cruz went 4-7 for 48 yards and was sacked for a 7-yard loss. Cruz has had his ups and downs this season, with the low point coming against San Diego State forcing Arizona to re-evaluate its quarterback situation. Now, as of this moment, and not knowing the severity of McCloud's injury, it looks like Cruz will be the guy behind center until further updates.

"As I will tell them tomorrow morning or tomorrow afternoon when I see them, Gunner won the quarterback job coming out of camp. "And Gunner started against BYU and completed 75 percent of his passes and threw for a lot of yards and move the ball really well. I would expect him to continue to do that, I would hope that he learned from these last couple of weeks of watching in the same way that Jordan did. And with that, hopefully we can do a good job of, getting him ready to play these next seven games," said Fisch on his quarterback situation.