Arizona recorded its first win of the 2023 season against NAU (1-1) on the road at Lumberjack Stadium as the Wildcats defeated the Lumberjacks 2-1, thanks to a quick goal in the 12th minute by forward Nicole Dallin, who helped UA get momentum on its side early on.

Dallin has now scored the first goal in all three matches for Arizona helping the team get off on a good foot. Her goal against NAU came from a steal where she was able to dodge Lumberjacks defenders allowing the net to open up. She kicked the ball into the back right of the net giving the Cats the lead. The goal was the ninth of Dallin's career.

The Wildcats defense had to lock in and focus on shutting down NAU's offensive attack as the Lumberjacks got off nine shots and totaled three corner kicks at the end of the first half. In comparison, Arizona had just four shots in the half. However, the Wildcats were more efficient with their shot selection as 75% of the shots were on goal. NAU may have taken more shots but only 33% of the Lumberjacks shots were on goal.

Despite the lack of aggression in the first half, the Wildcats capitalized on another opportunity in the 55th minute, when UA forward Gianna Christiansen made a lob pass over numerous defenders, which Cameron Valladares was able to knock into the back right corner, making it 2-0. The goal was Valladares first of the 2023 season. Shortly after the Wildcats' second goal, NAU answered fast in the 66th minute when Lumberjacks forward Haylee Phoenix scored on a throw-in, putting it into the right corner of the net, bringing the score to 2-1. UA continued to keep the NAU offense in check during the second half allowing only six shots and one corner kick. At the end of the match, the Cats finished with 12 shots but only six of which were shots on goal. However, the Wildcats were outshot as the Lumberjacks were able to get off 15 shots with only four being shots on goal.