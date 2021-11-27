RECAP: Arizona haunted by red zone woes in 38-15 loss to rival ASU

Save 80% on a new annul subscription to GOAZCATS.com by using the promo code "RIVALS2021" right now. Code valid until 12.3.21

TEMPE, Arizona — Saturday afternoon, Arizona (1-11, 1-8 Pac-12) looked to end its four-game losing streak to rival ASU (8-4, 6-3) but, the Wildcats' offense settled for three field goals leading to a 38-15 loss to the Sun Devils.

"I saw a Matt Rhule quote when Baylor went from 1-11 to 6-6 to 11-1. And he said the easy part was to go from 1-11 to 6-6. All you have to do is not have dumb penalties and score touchdowns in the red zone. The hard part is to go from 6-6 to 11-1," said coach Jedd Fisch after ending his first season at Arizona.

The red zone was a haunted-house for the Wildcats, as the team had the ball inside the Sun Devils' 20-yard line five times and were only able to score one touchdown. However, the back breaking play came in the fourth quarter with Arizona trailing 31-15, when the Wildcats' quarterback Will Plummer threw a pick-six on a comeback route to Boobie Curry that was returned 87 yards by Jack Jones to put the Sun Devils up 38-15 putting the final nail in the coffin.



Plummer finished the game going 28 for 38 with 346 yards and a touchdown but had two turnovers that led to 14 points for ASU.

"Yeah, the yardage was good. I mean, he was hitting a lot of guys in stride. We should have had the BJ (Casteel) at the end of the half to put ourselves in position to score there, which we missed. "The interception was really a poor decision, he would say. We're throwing an out route versus off coverage and as soon as they were in press coverage, he had to eliminate the read, move forward and go to the back, and he didn't; he kind of hung on to it. I mean, everybody in the world knows don't throw it to the flats late, right? That's what happens and unfortunately, that's what we did. We got to learn from that mistake," said Fisch on the performance of Plummer.

With the 346 yards passing, Plummer set an Arizona record for the most passing yards in program history against the Sun Devils.

" I think Will has gotten really good. Will is exciting to watch on the field. I just keep reminding Will that's there are 39 games left of your career. That's pretty awesome that he was able to build this foundation. "The leap that he made from the third game of the season till today is really impressive. Now the leap has to become taking control of the line of scrimmage, so you don't have false starts. Get guys lined up properly and not feel like you have to snap it quickly when guys are still lining up. Number two, the leap has to be when the field gets shortened. When you're inside the 15-yard line, and you don't have as much space to play with. You have to be able to see tighter windows. And that's something that we need to really get good at," said Fisch on the development of Plummer.

Defensively, Arizona was able to keep the Sun Devils' passing game in check by only giving up 86 yards and a touchdown to quarterback Jayden Daniels. But, on the ground, ASU touched Arizona for 228 yards rushing, two touchdowns and allowed 6.2 yards a carry. Although Daniels didn't have a big game through the air, he had the longest run of the game when he scored a 48-yard rushing touchdown on ASU's opening drive of the second half.

"I thought the defense played well. They gave up one touchdown in the first half. We really controlled the game in the first half. One thing we've talked about is trying to gain control of the game. I felt like we did that "In the first half, ASU had the sack that turned into a score. In the second half, they scored the start to have, then we scored to match it to make it 21-15, went for two to make it 21-17, we had it and overthrew it. And then after that, it felt like they got that one other touchdown and the safety. But I feel, for the most part; the defense did a nice job. They stopped them as much as they needed to, and they held them to 22 points," said Fisch on the performance by the defense.

Fisch took over a program that had lost 12-straight games at the time and helped in a losing streak that climbed 20 games after starting the season 0-8, losing three games by one possession.



"Our team never stopped competing all season long. Never once walked into a locker room that was splintered. They never once walked on the practice field where there was one side of the ball blaming another. Never wants that we have any issues whatsoever within our program. I told our guys that if there's a foxhole that I'd like to climb into would be with our football team. They have battled, scrap, clawed and never quit under very difficult circumstances," said Fisch on the fight of his team.

With the loss, Arizona extends its losing streak to five games against ASU and will now go into the off-season in search of a new defensive coordinator, with Don Brown becoming the next UMass head coach.