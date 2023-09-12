Arizona soccer (3-1-3) got its first home win of the season beating Utah State (2-5-1) 1-0 at home in Mulcahy Soccer Stadium. UA was in control of the entire first half, shutting down the Aggies' offense and only allowing the 203rd-ranked scoring offense to get two shots and only one on goal. Despite the Wildcats’ six shots and one corner kick the pressure couldn't find the back of the net as the Cats went into halftime hanging on to the 0-0 tie.

Helping UA find the difference maker was forward Nicole Dallin when she received a pass and shot behind the penalty box burying it in the top right making it 1-0 for the Wildcats in the 76th minute. Dallin has now scored her sixth goal of the 2023 season and 12th in her career. The Wildcats continued to pressure, ending with 13 shots in total and four corner kicks but couldn't find the net again. Arizona goalie Hope Hisey had another great match, saving nine shots and closing out the Aggies. She now has 307 career saves which is the second-most in program history. The Wildcats' next game will be on Saturday, Sept. 16, against Gonzaga at Luger Field at 3 p.m. (MST) start time for the match.