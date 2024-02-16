Following a rough trip in Los Angeles, Arizona was able to get back on track at home and enacted some revenge in the process.

A little less than a month after losing to the Cougars by 21 points in Pullman, the Wildcats routed Washington State 64-45 Friday night in front of 7,383 fans at McKale Center. With the win, UA snaps its three-game losing streak to the Cougars.

Arizona (13-12, 5-8 Pac-12) has won four out of its last five home games.

"Very good team win," Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said following the win. "We played cohesive. ... I think everyone stepped up. ... For 32 minutes out of 40, we played good basketball."

Helena Pueyo led UA with 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting, along with five steals. Freshman guard Skylar Jones had 12 points with eight rebounds.

UA came out of the gates firing on all cylinders, making five of its first six shots to go on an early 12-0 run over the first five minutes to take a 12-2 lead.

Throughout the remainder of the first quarter, the Wildcats’ defense was dominant, forcing five turnovers and converting six points off of them, helping them take a commanding 11 point lead.

Arizona continued to play lights out defensively for the remainder of the first half, forcing a total of 13 turnovers, more than twice it forced in the entirety of the game against the Cougars in Pullman nearly a month ago.

Despite not having starting forward Esmery Martinez due to a back injury, the Wildcats were still able to dominate the paint both offensive and defensively, outscoring WSU 24-6 in the paint.

Both freshman guard Skylar Jones and senior guard Helena Pueyo scored eight points in the half on an efficient 7-for-8 shooting to give UA a 33-17 lead at halftime.