Arizona soccer(2-1-2) was looking to push its win streak against Boise State(1-1-3) but fell flat on offense leading to a 1-1 draw for the second tie of the season. Arizona goalie Hope Hisey had another good game with three saves but in only the ninth minute, the Broncos were able to get a quick start making it 1-0. Despite only two shots and two corner kicks, the Wildcats couldn't find the back of the net, and the Broncos went into halftime with a 1-goal lead.

The Wildcats equalized in the 70th minute when forward Nicole Dallin, who has now scored in four of the Wildcats' first goals this season, took advantage of a pass from forward Cameron Valladares and weaved through two Bronco defenders before putting it in the right side of the net, making it 1-1. The goal was the 11th of Dallin's career. Hisey's day didn't end with the Wildcats' game-tying goal. The Broncos had an opportunity with only three minutes left in the game, but she was able to stop it and secure a tie. Hisey is now the only active Pac-12 goalie with at least 300 career saves, and she is only the third goalie in Arizona history to do so. The Wildcats' next game will be on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Arizona Classic in Mulcahy Stadium with a 4 p.m. (MST) start time for the match.