Coming out firing and going the distance with No. 9 USC (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12), Arizona (3-3, 1-2) came up just short in Los Angeles, allowing a 17-point comeback against the Trojans at LA Memorial Coliseum, marking the Trojans’ 10th consecutive win against the UA.

“We got a really good football team and unfortunately we’ve had two games where we lost in overtime. … I couldn’t be more proud of our team,” UA head coach Jedd Fisch said following the loss.

“Yeah, I think we talked about starting fast, which we do every week and we were very sharp early,” Fisch said.

Running out of the gates firing, Arizona looked dominant in hopes of shocking the college football world, going up as much as 17-0 with three scores on its first three possessions and forcing the Trojans to have three 3-and-outs in their first three drives — leaving Trojans fans stunned.





USC, led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams accounted for two touchdowns in the first half, both by scrambling outside the pocket, which was what UA defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen hoped to limit going into the game — cutting the lead down to 17-14 at halftime.

Coming out in the second half with the UA up three points, USC’s offense, which was exposed in the first half, only putting up a season-low 115 total yards, played closer to its normal self in the second half, putting up 250 more yards than it did in the first half, logging a total of 365 yards, with 219 yards in the air and 146 on the ground — marking the second lowest points for the Trojans in a game this season with 43, who came into the game averaging the most points per game in the country (53.6).

Star receiver Jacob Cowing, who injured his leg late in the first half, returned to the game at the start at the third quarter, which gave the Wildcats more fuel to their fire with a clutch third-down reception, followed by a touchdown that would help tie the game at 28 points apiece.

On its last drive with the momentum in the Wildcats’ favor, UA kicker Tyler Loop missed a 50-yard field goal with 2:08 left in regulation in hopes of taking the lead.

USC then drove down the field and set itself for an easy 22-yard field goal, but the holder had trouble with the snap, leading to a missed field goal — sending the game to overtime.

Trading multiple touchdowns in overtime, USC was able to pull away after USC stopped DJ Williams on a two-point conversation in triple overtime, winning 43-41.

Fifita, who made his second career start and the second quarterback in FBS history to make his first two career starts against a AP top-10 team, made his presence known to both the Trojans and Wildcats fans, going 25 of 35 for 303 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

Fifita was complemented by Cowing, who logged 10 catches for 87 yards for four touchdowns. Cowing became the first Wildcat to score four touchdowns in a contest.

Led by its dollar package, which shows seven defensive backs, Arizona’s defense was dominant, only allowing USC to a season-low in yards in the first half, and recorded three sacks. But once the Trojans’ offense figured out the UA’s defensive scheme in their comeback effort, the Wildcats switched back up to their traditional 4-2-5. USC would score more 26 points in the second half than the first half in its victory.

“I'm proud of our defense,” Fisch said. “Our defense has made unbelievable leaps and bounds from a year ago. And it's because trusting the process of what we're trying to get done. The coaches have done an incredible job. The players have done an incredible job, and they continue to improve each week and I know I'm looking forward to watching this play the second half of this season on defense.”

The Wildcats’ defense was led by sophomore Russell Davis II, who recorded five tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Arizona’s defensive setback in the second half was due to crucial penalties that helped USC burn clock in the fourth clock, including multiple roughing the passer and pass interference penalties, ultimately recording 12 penalties for 96 yards throughout the game.

Despite this loss, the Wildcats will take this loss as a learning opportunity, ultimately proving to themselves that they can go up with the best of the best, falling short by one possession or less in all three of their losses.

Fisch also noted postgame that the play of Fifita will not affect who the Wildcats will start next week if de Laura is ready to go, implying that de Laura will start against Washington State.

Arizona will travel to WSU next Saturday at 4 p.m. (MST) in Pullman.