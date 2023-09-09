Despite the slow start by Arizona, the Wildcats still had a chance to win the game in overtime. But, de Laura took off on third and 10 and fell just a half an inch shy of extending the game.

After the end of the first quarter, things looked bleak for Arizona with quarterback Jayden de Laura throwing THREE interceptions that resulted in a 14-0 deficit for the Wildcats.

Arizona's offense was Jekyll and Hyde with five turnovers but 431 yards of total offense to go along with 340 yards through the air. The Wildcats had a chance to win the game in regulation but had to settle for a field goal by Tyler Loop to send the game into overtime.

The killer turnovers for Arizona came on drives deep in Bulldogs territory with receiver Jacob Cowing fumbling the ball inside the 15-yard line. Then, de Laura threw an interception with the Wildcats trailing by three before the game-tying kick by Loop.

At the end of the day, five turnovers proved to be too much to handle for Arizona in its loss to the Bulldogs.

On the defensive side of the field, Arizona was able to keep its offense in the game by slowing down the Mississippi State running game that had 88 yards midway through the first half.

The Wildcats forced one turnover, forced two massive stops on their side of the field and saw a field goal go wide right. Arizona's defense might've given up 145 yards on the ground but the growth of the unit was clear in the loss to the Bulldogs.

Leading the way for the defense was the linebacking unit with Jacob Manu collecting 12 tackles, one sack and 1 1/2 tackles for loss. But, not to be outdone, Justin Flowe also racked up 12 tackles and made massive plays in the running game.