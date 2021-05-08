 GOAZCATS - RECAP: Arizona explodes for 20 runs in road win over Stanford
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-08 20:45:51 -0500') }} baseball

RECAP: Arizona explodes for 20 runs in road win over Stanford

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Arizona's 10-game winning streak ended with a one-run loss Friday night against Stanford. Saturday afternoon it looked like the Wildcats were determined to begin a new streak. UA scored 20 runs on the second-place Cardinal to earn a 20-2 road win at Sunken Diamond securing a winner-take-all series finale.

The Wildcats exploded eight extra base hits, including three home runs, to hit the 20-run mark for the second time this season. The 18-run difference between Arizona and Stanford marked the largest margin of victory for UA this season. The Wildcats beat LMU by 16 runs back in March and scored 20 runs against Oklahoma in March at the Frisco Classic.

Big offensive performances are nothing new to the Wildcats, but Saturday's showing might have been the best of the season. Four different players had doubles in the win over Stanford while 12 different batters drew walks in the game led by center fielder Donta' Williams who had four.

It wasn't just that Arizona had its entire lineup hitting that made the performance an impressive one. UA also did some of its best work at the plate with two outs. The first 12 runs of the game were all scored with two outs.

Individually, the Wildcats had several players stand out at the plate led by shortstop Nik McClaughry, catcher Daniel Susac and right fielder Ryan Holgate who each had a home run in Saturday's game.

McClaughry went 3 for 5 on the day and come up a double short of hitting for the cycle in the win. He accounted for three RBIs and three runs in the victory. Susac had five RBIs in the game against Stanford while becoming the team leader with 12 home runs after his shot to left center.

Holgate finished his day with three runs, three RBIs and a walk. He was one of four players to hit a double in the win.

All the run support gave starting pitcher Garrett Irvin (4-1) some breathing room Saturday afternoon, but he still put together a strong outing on the mound for the Wildcats. The left-hander pitched seven innings against Stanford tying his longest outing of the season.

He gave up both of the runs in the game, but had five strikeouts to go with five hits and two walks allowed during his time on the mound.

The Wildcats needed just two pitchers in Saturday's game as Gil Luna came in for two innings of relief to close out the Cardinal. He faced eight batters and had three strikeouts after throwing 28 pitches in the win.

Arizona and Stanford will square off one more time with the Wildcats looking to seal their seventh consecutive series win Sunday. First pitch for the matchup at Stanford's Sunken Diamond is set for 1:05 p.m. MST.

Arizona leaders vs Stanford (Game 2)
Player Stats

SS Nik McLaughery

3-5, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 1 triple, 1 home run, 1 walk

C Daniel Susac

4-5, 2 runs, 5 RBIs, 1 double, 1 home run

SP Garrett Irvin (4-1)

7 IP, 5 hits, 2 runs, 5 strikeouts, 105 pitches
