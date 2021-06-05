RECAP: Arizona erases 4-run lead to open postseason with win over GCU

Arizona lost one game to Grand Canyon this season, so the fact that the Wildcats were down four runs to open their first Tucson Regional matchup against the Lopes wasn't a complete shock. It certainly wasn't what UA expected to happen coming off a 40-win season and Pac-12 title, however.

Eventually, a game-changing diving catch from center fielder Donta' Williams combined with a wave of offense from Arizona's hitters sparked a 12-6 comeback victory over GCU at Hi Corbett Field.

Williams has made several big defensive plays throughout his career, but the biggest came Friday night when his team needed it most. On a ball hit to right center field by GCU first baseman Elijah Buries, Williams dove to make the catch on the ball tailing away from him to end the second inning with a runner on second base and UA down four runs already.

The Lopes would not score again until the eighth inning.

Any bit of momentum shift is magnified in the postseason, and despite Williams not wanting to take all the credit for changing his team's fortunes it was certainly a game-shifting play from the junior center fielder.

"It's always cool to make a diving play," Williams said. "Whatever ball comes my way I feel like I should catch, and it's just giving that feeling to my team that I put my body on the line for them. We could change the game in so many different ways, and I feel like defensive plays it creates energy for other defensive players.

"Going offensive wise too. It just gets the team going sometimes."



Williams added that he believes even if he didn't make the catch the team still would have found a way to pull out a victory Friday night.

Though the big defensive play in center field sparked a comeback for Arizona it was the offense that truly shined the rest of the night against GCU's ace Pierson Ohl.

A home run from third baseman Tony Bullard and an RBI single from shortstop Nik McClaughry cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second inning.

Left fielder Tanner O'Tremba, who has only appeared in seven games over the last month, broke a 4-4 tie in the sixth inning with a two-run home run to give the Wildcats control.

Eventually the Lopes pulled within one run in the eighth inning before the offense exploded for five runs in the bottom half of the inning highlighted by a two-RBI single from second baseman Kobe Kato.

In all, the Wildcats finished the night with 17 hits including seven extra base hits.

"We just want an all-out assault of quality at-bats, one through nine, and I think tonight's game was right in line with our blueprint," head coach Jay Johnson said of his team's performance Friday.

The Wildcats will now face UC Santa Barbara on Saturday at 7 p.m. after the Gauchos put together an impressive 14-4 win over Oklahoma State on Friday. Arizona's win over the Lopes on Friday came in front of a 5,434 fans with big numbers expected to continue throughout the weekend.