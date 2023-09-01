Arizona earned its first shutout of the season against Kent State at Sun Devil Soccer Stadium despite being delayed an hour due to rain, the Cats cruised to 5-0 victory over the Golden Flashes Helping Arizona (2-1-1) get off to a strong start was midfielder Gianna Christiansen when she received a lob pass that was redirected to her, allowing her to shoot the ball in the back right of the net, making it a 1-0 match. It was the first goal of the season for Christiansen.

The Wildcats continue pressuring Kent State, earning seven shots and three corners by the end of the first. At the start of the second half, forward Nicole Dallin scored in her fourth match goal in-a-row by using her speed to pass many defenders, drawing Kent State's goalie out, and placing it next to the right post to give Arizona the 2-0 lead. Following Dallin's goal two minutes later in the 62nd minute, forward Cameron Valladres scored her second goal of the season and UA's third of the match by shooting behind the penalty box and over numerous defenders, slamming it in the top right to extend the lead.

In the 67th minute, the Wildcats scored their fourth goal of the game, with forward Desiree Foster taking it all the way from the middle of the field and blasting behind the penalty box, finishing inside the top corner of the net. This is her first goal of the season and third of her career.