RECAP: Arizona dominates Kent State in 5-0 victory
Arizona earned its first shutout of the season against Kent State at Sun Devil Soccer Stadium despite being delayed an hour due to rain, the Cats cruised to 5-0 victory over the Golden Flashes
Helping Arizona (2-1-1) get off to a strong start was midfielder Gianna Christiansen when she received a lob pass that was redirected to her, allowing her to shoot the ball in the back right of the net, making it a 1-0 match. It was the first goal of the season for Christiansen.
The Wildcats continue pressuring Kent State, earning seven shots and three corners by the end of the first.
At the start of the second half, forward Nicole Dallin scored in her fourth match goal in-a-row by using her speed to pass many defenders, drawing Kent State's goalie out, and placing it next to the right post to give Arizona the 2-0 lead.
Following Dallin's goal two minutes later in the 62nd minute, forward Cameron Valladres scored her second goal of the season and UA's third of the match by shooting behind the penalty box and over numerous defenders, slamming it in the top right to extend the lead.
In the 67th minute, the Wildcats scored their fourth goal of the game, with forward Desiree Foster taking it all the way from the middle of the field and blasting behind the penalty box, finishing inside the top corner of the net. This is her first goal of the season and third of her career.
UA continued to put pressure on Kent State, and in the 74th minute, forward Marley Chappel passed to forward Megan Chelf, who took a shot behind the penalty box and scored in the top right corner, making it 5-0.
The four goals out of five shots in total for the second period were scored in just 14 minutes, with three of the four goals shot from outside the penalty area.
Despite the fact that UA played aggressively, they only gave Kent State two shots and two corner kicks, leaving goalie Hope Hisey to save only one shot the whole game. She recorded her first shutout of the season.
Arizona will have its next match on Sunday versus Boise State at 1 p.m. (MST) with the match being showed on Pac-12 Arizona.
