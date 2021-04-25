GOAZCATS - RECAP: Arizona completes sweep of USC with 8-4 win Sunday

It took just about two months, but Arizona sealed up its second series sweep of the season with an 8-4 victory over USC Sunday at Hi Corbett Field. It was the first weekend sweep for the Wildcats since their four-game series win over Southeastern Louisiana back in late February that was part of an eventual 10-game winning streak.

Arizona (27-11, 12-6 Pac-12) put together another impressive effort at the plate Sunday led by catcher Daniel Susac who capped a big weekend with three hits and two RBIs against the Trojans in Sunday's finale. The freshman had six hits and five RBIs over the course of the three games.

Fellow freshman Jacob Berry hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to give him 11 on the season. The duo combined for nine hits and nine RBIs through the three games over the weekend.

"They're special talents no question about that," head coach Jay Johnson said after Sunday's win. "I think what's unique about them is they're able to take that talent and it's usable skill right now, and that says more about their maturity than their ability.

"... They are incredibly mature for their age. They understand baseball, they understand what we're asking them to do and more importantly they understand their role in helping the team win."

Eight different UA players combined for 13 hits on Sunday with four extra base hits and six walks in the win. The Wildcats averaged over eight runs in their three wins against USC.

Arizona jumped out early in the game scoring four runs over the first two innings highlighted by a two-run double down the line in left field from third baseman Nik McClaughry that brought in second baseman Kobe Kato and Susac. The at-bat went seven pitches as McClaughry battled by fouling off four pitches before his big hit.

It was a pivotal moment early in the game that gave the Wildcats control allowing the team to settle in on a busy day for the pitching staff.

"He's a very confident player," Johnson said of his starting third baseman. "He keeps the game very slow. He has great awareness of what the game calls for both offensively and defensively and what's needed. And, took a terrific at-bat right there. I believe it was with two strikes, fouled some pitches off. Got a mistake, you know it was up and out over the plate, and hammered it.

"He just is continually doing that and it's more than just a guy that's turning the lineup over. He's hitting with runners in scoring position. He's walking to get innings started. Just doing a great job in all phases of the game right now."

Chase Silseth and Garrett Irvin have served as the Wildcats' top two pitchers at the top of the rotation. Finding a Sunday starter has been a bit more difficult for Johnson. Arizona turned to righty Austin Smith against the Trojans (18-16, 6-9) to finish out the series, and the junior performed well in 3 1/3 innings on the mound.

He surrendered just one run on a sacrifice fly after a leadoff walk in the second inning but exited the game before allowing any hits though he did give up three walks. It was enough to earn Smith his first victory of the season.

The Wildcats went to three different pitchers after Smith exited as Chandler Murphy and Riley Cooper helped bridge the gap to senior Vince Vannelle, who came in to close out the game starting in the seventh inning.

He eventually retired all seven batters he faced in 2 1/3 innings during Sunday's victory to earn his sixth save of the year in what Johnson called his best outing of the year.

"I've felt like all my pitches this year have been pretty good, but this week I really just decided to focus on the mental aspect," Vannelle said. "I noticed in my recent outings my mind was going like 1,000 miles an hour. I was always thinking about what's next and who's on deck. I gotta get this guy out.

"But, today I really thinking about this pitch right now and I wasn't really focusing on what's going on besides this pitch right now because it's the most important time when I'm on that mound."

The Wildcats will not have a midweek opponent this week but will remain at home four their next four games starting with a three-game series against Utah beginning Friday.