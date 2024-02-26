For the first time since the 2001 season, Arizona (16-12, 8-8 Pac-12) was able to capture a road sweep of the Bay Area schools defeating Cal (16-12, 6-10) 87-68 with forward Esmery Martinez scoring a team-high 20 points in the game. Not only did Martinez score 20 points while going 8 of 15 from the field, she was able to have an impact all round by collecting nine rebounds and seven assists. Plus, she didn't turn the ball over once while the Wildcats limited themselves to 11 turnovers.

“The first thing is, it was such an emotional game on Friday, and you get really, really high and fatigue on Sunday’s already hard because of our numbers," said head coach Adia Barnes. "It's such a physical game to then show up and kind of bear down and figure out a way to win, I was really proud of us. They wanted this win."

Advertisement

The Wildcats started heating up early with 11 points from Martinez the second quarter and guard Jada Williams with 10 points at the end of the third quarter making a 3-point jumper sealing a 22 point lead going into the fourth quarter. For the game, Williams scored 18 points on 7 of 13 shooting while collecting three assists and two rebounds. During the week, she scored a total of 41 points and went 5 of 10 from the 3-point line. “She's a fighter. She's not afraid. She loves to lead, she loves the hard stuff just like me," said Barnes. "She's just a reflection of me and a lot of things that I really value and embody the toughness, the connection, the bringing people together the rallying and so even if I'm a freshman, it's pretty impressive."

Although Cal put up 33 points off of three pointers and freshman point guard Lulu Twidale put up 24 points, the Wildcats still were able to produce 31 points off of forced turnovers. Arizona was able to win the battle of the boards by collecting 28 rebounds to the Golden Bears 25 boards. This helped the Wildcats dominate the paint 42 to 22 against Cal.



“I'm just happy to see that because this is the time of year where if you have a short bends, you are fatigued, you are mentally tapped out and we're not really going that way, we're trending in the other direction," said Barnes. "That's why I'm proud because that says a lot for how we've managed this group and it's been hard."

Arizona will be back home to face No. 7 USC (21-5, 11-5 Pac-12) Thursday with a tip time set at 6 p.m. (MST) on PAC-12 as the Wildcats will look for a rematch and extend their winning streak to five games.

(GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison contributed to this report)