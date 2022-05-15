RECAP: Arizona bounces back with 5-2 victory over Oregon State

On what was the final home start of his career, left-handed pitcher Garrett Irvin was lights out on the hill helping the Wildcats (34-18, 15-11 Pac-12) even the series against Oregon State on Saturday night winning 5-2 at Hi Corbett Field. In front of a crowd of 5,323, Irvin went seven strong innings while only allowing one run and striking out nine batters to go along with three walks. His nine strikeouts for the game are a season-high and he was one strikeout shy of matching his career-high of 10. “Yes and no,” Irvin said about getting Beaver batters to see less pitches than Friday’s game. “I think the advantage of pitching Saturday, like I’ve said before is I get to watch the hitters. They are a little different from other Pac-12 teams just because I think maybe the other ones are more aggressive. These guys are very good. And so I just tried to feel it out. There’s certain pitches that I might throw to USC that I won’t to Oregon State…”

After using a lot of pitchers, the night before, the Cats were able to get a good start out of Irvin who went deep enough in the game to allow Arizona to only have to use one bullpen arm after. “Right yeah, everything,” head coach Chip Hale said postgame about Irvin’s quality start. “He’s done it now numerous times and for him to pick us up he’s like that stopper for us when we go to struggle, he just comes out and gives us a great game I think especially in his last home start in the regular season. We hope there is more but it’s pretty impressive.” Left-handed pitcher Eric Orloff relieved Irvin and gave up one run and three hits over the final two innings all while striking out a pair to close out the game. Offensively, the Wildcats had a successful turnaround from the game before. After striking out 12 times as a team the night before, Arizona only had four in game two and were able to have quality at-bats about Oregon State’s pitching.

After being tied 1-1 for most of the game, designated hitter Noah Turley hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning that saw the Cats take a lead and not look back. With Daniel Susac collecting a two-run single in the same inning, the Cats put the nail in the coffin and held the lead for the rest of the ballgame. “Honestly just calm down and come into a new perspective where I’m not trying as hard,” Turley said about making better contact lately. “Actually coach Stitt [former Wildcat coach Jerry Sitt] that’s coached here in the past is coming into practices and really calmed me down mentally. And it’s, it’s been a big help to me for sure.”

Currently, Turley possesses a three-game hitting streak that started at the end of the USC series. Over the past three games, Turley has gone 4-for-9 and has four RBIs since game three versus the Trojans. Other notables for the Wildcats in game two were Garen Caulfield, Tony Bullard and Mac Bingham who had two hits each. With UCLA and Stanford also winning their Saturday night games, the Cats still sit in fourth place in the Pac-12. Arizona now shifts their focus to the game three rubber match where right-handed pitcher Anthony Susac gets the ball. First pitch against the Beavers (40-10, 19-7 Pac-12) is at 12:05pm (MST) at Hi Corbett Field and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Oregon.