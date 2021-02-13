GOAZCATS - RECAP: Arizona battles back but can't defeat Oregon in 63-61 loss at home

Early in Arizona's matchup with Oregon on Saturday it looked like it was going to be a dominant performance by the Ducks, but the Wildcats eventually found a rhythm thanks to freshmen Azuolas Tubelis and Kerr Kriisa.

The duo helped pull the Wildcats back and eventually UA gained a lead in its first matchup of the season with Oregon.

Down the stretch the Ducks were able to make enough plays to earn the 63-61 win in another close battle between the two Pac-12 foes.

Last year UA big man Christian Koloko missed a couple key free throws in the matchup between the two teams at McKale Center in what was eventually a one-point victory for the Ducks in overtime.

Saturday, the sophomore knocked down two late free throws to give Arizona (14-7, 8-7 Pac-12) a one-point lead with around 30 seconds to play before Oregon's Chris Duarte hit a 3-pointer leaving the Wildcats with one more chance on the final possession.

UA once again had issues with its late-game execution as James Akinjo couldn't make a play before being fouled leading to a last-second heave from Kriisa that was off the mark as time expired.

Kriisa made four 3-pointers in the game to finish with 12 points and a team-high five assists while Tubelis had 20 points, including three 3-pointers, to go with seven rebounds in an impressive performance for the freshman.

Overall, that duo did not receive a ton of help as the Wildcats missed several baskets around the rim and had some issues defensively when it mattered most.

Jordan Brown had nine points and three rebounds off the bench for UA while Akinjo finished with eight points, three rebounds and two assists in the loss.

UA was able to climb back from a 10-point deficit early because of what Kriisa and Tubelis were able to do from behind the arc, but the rest of the Wildcats struggled to make shots consistently leading to UA shooting just 39% from field in the game.

The Wildcats hit nine 3-pointers in the game, however, allowing them to keep it close throughout the day. Ultimately, Oregon (12-4, 7-3) was able to win the rebounding battle 38-30 while also controlling the points in the paint 30-18.

The loss to Oregon is the sixth straight for Arizona with the last three coming by a combined four points.

UA will now regroup and prepare to face USC and UCLA as it hits the road next week.