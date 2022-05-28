RECAP: Arizona advance to the WCWS after a six-run victory over MSU

For the 25th time in program history, Arizona will be advancing to the Women's College World Series after a dominating 7-1 victory over Mississippi State to sweep the Starkville Super Regional. Frist-year head coach Caitlin Lowe becomes the second coach in program history not named Mike Candrea to lead Arizona to the WCWS. The last time was during the 2008 season when interim coach Larry Ray took the Wildcats to the World Series while Candrea was coaching Team USA in the Olympics. "It's everything. Now I understand, watching from the dugout, watching them celebrate, and just everything that goes into a season. It's a lot," Lowe said when ask what this moment means to her. "And for that moment to go ahead and just realize everything that they've put into it and see, you know, I talked to Shar and having her in my office in March and just like seeing the face and just always knowing the light at the end of the tunnel because we knew how good we were, we know that we were at practice and not a lot of people saw it and we had to choose each other and believe that we were going to get it done and it was 18 of us plus staff. But we figured out a way and I think that's what makes me the most proud, is that they didn't give up on each other." With the Wildcats going to the Oklahoma City, it marks the third-straight year that Arizona has made the trip to the Women's College World Series.

Arizona trailed 1-0 in the second after an RBI single by Madisyn Kennedy to give Mississippi State the early lead. The Wildcats scored the next seven runs during a seven-run fourth inning that was sparked by first baseman Carlie Scupin who hit a two-run blast that ended up being the go-ahead home run. "Yeah, well, my at-bats leading up to it," Scupin said when asked about her home run. "I wasn't very happy with my at-bats this weekend and I knew I was due, and I had to do something for Devyn because she was pitching a great game. So, I was just focusing on seeing my pitch." One of the reasons behind Arizona's explosive fourth inning was the fact the Wildcats batter put the ball in play and put pressure on the MSU defense to make plays. In that inning the Bulldogs record two errors while the Wildcats scored seven runs on three hits.

In the circle, Arizona turned to pitcher Devyn Netz, who was coming off a complete-game shutout against Missouri. Netz didn't have her best stuff early in the game and gave up a run in the second and found herself in some jams while allowing five hits through the first four innings. But, thanks to three double plays turned, Netz was able to work out of jams in the second, third and fourth inning while stranding four Bulldog base runners and getting her team back in the batter's box. "You know, for her it's her coming out there and telling me to breathe and focus on my catcher and just focus on like little things, one pitch at a time," Netz said about what pitching coach Taryne Mowatt told her during those jams. "But every time she's come out here during postseason, it's been Devyn, just breathe, just calm down, and you'll be fine. Just settle in and we'll be okay." Throughout the postseason, Netz has pitched inning while giving up one run on seven hits while leaving nine runners strained on base. She has done this while just collecting five strikeouts and relying on the defense that has committed one error in five games of the postseason. As a 1-2 punch, Netz and Hanah Bowen has been lights out this post season and have allowed seven runs through 36 innings while giving up two home runs that came against Mississippi State in the first game of the Starkville Super Regional. "What I noticed today was Bow giving feedback to the offense, and everybody was in it. Everybody was in it every pitch and doing their part. And she didn't even have the ball in your hand, and she was trying to help in any way she could," Lowe said on the togetherness of her team. "And I think that's been the story of the last couple of weeks is everyone doing their part invested in every single pitch and they might have felt nervous in the beginning, but they're tough. They're tough, and then they realize they've got a great defense behind them. I mentioned it yesterday, I believe that our pitching is feeding into our defense and our defense into our offense. And I think we're pretty dangerous when that happens."

Arizona had its ups and downs throughout the regular season including starting of Pac-12 play going 0-8, which was the worst start to a conference season in the history of this storied program. Since then, the Wildcats have gone 19-8 and are heading to the WCWS. "Actually, I hope they remember that season for the rest of their lives. Because I think it made us into who we are today," Lowe said when asked if she wanted the team to put the rough regular season behind them. "I think the hard makes it sweeter, yes. But we remember those times and we remember the 0-6 start; you remember the conversation after that game because that's what made us into who we are today. And if we breeze through the season, I don't know that we're standing here. Just really don't. I Think they're tougher. I think their closer and I think they're more confident going into the World Series now."